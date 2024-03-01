Viral Vector & Plasmid DNA Manufacturing: Market Trends and Forecasts to 2031

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01-Transparency Market Research-a leading provider of market intelligence and consulting services, has published a comprehensive report on the global viral vector & plasmid DNA manufacturing market, covering the period from 2019 to 2027. The report offers detailed insights into market size, share, growth trends, key segments, and competitive landscape, providing valuable information for stakeholders aiming to capitalize on emerging opportunities in the market.

The global viral vector & plasmid DNA manufacturing market is anticipated to witness substantial growth, attributed to several factors driving market expansion. The report highlights the increasing awareness about gene therapy and technological advancements in plasmid DNA production as significant contributors to market growth. Moreover, the rise in the prevalence of genetic disorders, cancer, and infectious diseases has spurred the demand for viral vectors and plasmid DNA for therapeutic applications, further fueling market expansion.

Key segments analyzed in the report include type, application, disease, and end-user. The plasmid DNA segment emerged as a major market shareholder in 2018, driven by heightened awareness about gene therapy and advancements in production technologies. The gene therapy application segment dominated the market in 2018, supported by a rich product pipeline and growing investment by companies in vector-based therapies. Additionally, the cancer disease segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018, owing to the high prevalence of cancer and increased acceptance of gene therapy for cancer treatment.

Geographically, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held a significant share of the global market in 2018, with the United States leading the regional market. The presence of key market players, coupled with favorable regulatory frameworks and robust healthcare infrastructure, contributed to the region’s dominance. However, Asia Pacific is projected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period, driven by increasing investments in biotechnology research and development and rising adoption of advanced therapies.

The competitive landscape of the global viral vector & plasmid DNA manufacturing market is characterized by the presence of several prominent players, including CobraBiologics, Novasep, Inc., Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult, Kaneka Eurogentec S.A., FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies, Inc., Spark Therapeutics, Inc., Merck KGaA, uniQure N.V., and Lonza. The report provides detailed profiles of these companies, encompassing their business strategies, product portfolios, financial performance, and recent developments.

For stakeholders seeking to gain a deeper understanding of the market dynamics and formulate strategic decisions, the report offers comprehensive insights into market trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities. Furthermore, the report includes an analysis of market positioning and competitive strategies adopted by key players, enabling stakeholders to gauge the competitive landscape effectively.

