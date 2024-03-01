Malt Ingredient Market Overview 2016-2024: Forecast Market Size, Top Trends and Opportunities as Per the Business Research Company’s – US$ 7.3 bn Global Market Report 2031

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The global malt ingredient market is witnessing robust growth, fueled by the expanding confectionery sector and the overall expansion of the food industry, particularly in bakery and confectionery products. With the rising popularity of cakes, doughnuts, pizzas, and other bakery items, coupled with the fast-paced lifestyles of consumers, the demand for malt ingredients is set to soar in the coming years.

Key Players and Market Developments

Some of the major players that are helping the global malt ingredient market are Malt Products Corporation, VIVESCIA Industries, Malteries Soufflet SAS, Cargill, Boosrtmalt Group, and Simpsons Malt Limited

Market Overview: According to Transparency Market Research, the global malt ingredient market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2016 to 2024, reaching a valuation of USD 7.3 billion by 2024. Key players driving this growth include Malt Products Corporation, VIVESCIA Industries, Malteries Soufflet SAS, Cargill, Boosrtmalt Group, and Simpsons Malt Limited. These players are focusing on market penetration strategies, including mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, and collaborations, to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Contributors to Growth:

Demand from Bakery and Confectionery: Products like doughnuts, cakes, pastries, cookies, and bread are witnessing high demand, driven by changing consumer preferences, hectic lifestyles, and increasing disposable incomes. Regional Market Dynamics: North America leads the growth trajectory, followed closely by Europe, with increasing demand for cookies and doughnuts. Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa also present significant growth opportunities, fueled by the rising popularity of bakery and confectionery products. Specialty Ingredients: Non-alcoholic malt beverages are gaining popularity among consumers, leading to increased demand for specialty malt ingredients. The trend towards health and wellness is driving the adoption of malt ingredients in gluten-free products, further boosting market growth. Shift in Consumer Preferences: The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of homecare and nutraceuticals, opening up new avenues for malt ingredient manufacturers to explore.

Market Segmentation: The market is segmented based on product type (dry malt, liquid malt, malt flour), source (barley, wheat), application (doughnuts, cakes, cookies, biscuits, bread), and grade (standard, specialty). Doughnuts and pizzas are expected to be prominent contributors to market growth, driven by the increasing popularity of fast food and convenience products.

