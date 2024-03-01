Protein Ingredients Market Forecast 2019-2029 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The protein ingredients market is experiencing remarkable growth, driven by factors such as the rising popularity of soy protein products, increasing demand for convenient fortified food, and a preference for animal-based proteins. According to Transparency Market Research, the global protein ingredients market is poised to witness a stellar development rate of 7% between 2019 and 2029, with an expected valuation of US$ 84 billion by 2029.

@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=4582

Key Players and Market Developments

Few of the leading incumbent players and manufacturers participating within the global protein ingredients market are Glanbia PLC, Solae LLC, Cargill PLC, Archer Daniels Midland Co., and Kerry Group PLC, among others.

Market Trends:

Dominance of Animal Protein: Animal-based proteins, including casein, whey protein, and egg protein, currently hold a significant share of over 80% in the global protein ingredients market. This dominance is fueled by the growing consumption of dairy products and eggs. However, the rising demand for soy protein presents lucrative opportunities in the plant-based proteins segment, driven by the increasing usage of texturized vegetable proteins and soy isolates. Diverse Applications: Protein ingredients find applications across various sectors, including beverages, bakery, confectionery, meat products, infant nutrition, supplements, dairy, and animal feed. This versatility in applications contributes to the widespread adoption of protein ingredients in the food and beverage industry. Product Form Preference: Within the protein ingredients market, concentrates are experiencing higher demand compared to isolates. This preference for concentrates is attributed to factors such as cost-effectiveness and broader applications in food products.

| – https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=4582<ype=S

Regional Insights:

North America: Leads the global protein ingredients market, with a significant revenue share exceeding US$ 12 billion. The region benefits from a robust food and beverage industry and increasing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of protein consumption. North America is expected to maintain its dominant position in the market, driven by continued investment in protein-rich food products. Europe: Emerges as another prominent region in the global protein ingredients market, supported by the presence of multinational players. The region offers expansion opportunities for industry players, contributing to its commendable growth in the market. Latin America and Asia Pacific: These emerging regions present lucrative opportunities for international industry players, driven by rapid urbanization, changing dietary patterns, and increasing disposable incomes. Latin America and Asia Pacific are expected to witness substantial development and expansion in the protein ingredients market over the forecast period.

About Us Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453