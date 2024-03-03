Advanced Strut: The Cape Town-Based Cable Reticulation and Support System Solutions Supplier

Cape Town, South Africa, 2024-Mar-03 — /EPR Network/ — Advanced Strut, a company established in 2012, is a supplier of support system solutions and cable reticulation with offices in Cape Town. The company was established to provide customers in South Africa and its neighbouring countries with high-quality products at competitive prices.

Advanced Strut offers a wide range of products including, brackets, pipe and cable clamps, fixings and fasteners, power skirting, floor and wall reticulation, metal cable trays and ladders, metal wire ways, PVC industrial wire ways and trunking, metal and PVC conduit straights and fittings, and more. Applications including electrical, data, communication, security, fire, and air conditioning installations can all benefit from the products.

Advanced Strut also offers a prominent level of service, from product selection and design to delivery and post-purchase assistance. The business has a committed group of professionals on hand to help clients with their needs and demands. The business also maintains a network of trustworthy agents and distributors who guarantee quick and efficient product delivery throughout the country and abroad.

Advanced Strut is a company that values innovation, quality, and client satisfaction. The business adheres to the strictest safety and hygiene regulations and only uses the best equipment and supplies. To meet the evolving needs and expectations of its customers, the business also stays on top of emerging trends and technological advancements in the industry and continuously enhances its offerings.

Advanced Strut is a company that has the vision to become the leading cable reticulation and support system solutions supplier in South Africa and its neighbouring countries. The company aims to achieve this by providing the best products, the best prices, and the best service to its customers. To learn more about their Cable Reticulation and Support System Solutions, visit their website at https://advancedstrut.co.za/

About

Advanced Strut is one of South Africa’s top manufacturers of strut systems. They have a wide range of products, such as cable management systems, threaded rods, and channels. They have established themselves as a reliable brand in the industry thanks to their dedication to quality and customer care.