Blaauwberg Group: The Leading Producer and Supplier of Continental Meats in South Africa

Cape Town, South Africa, 2024-Mar-03 — /EPR Network/ — Blaauwberg Group, a family-owned business with over 40 years of experience, is South Africa’s top manufacturer and supplier of continental meats. Blaauwberg Meat Specialities and Blaauwberg Meat Wholesale are the two divisions that make up the group.

Blaauwberg Meat Specialities is a specialist in continental meats, crafting a variety of cold cuts, classic smoked goods, and value-added meat products cooked the old-fashioned way. Production is led by a highly skilled team with a focus on quality, which includes a production manager with German training. The division sells a variety of goods, including lamb and beef as well as smoked sausages, salamis, fresh sausages, brawns, steak cuts, spreads, and chicken products. Both private labels and the Blaauwberg brand are used to sell the goods to different retailers.

Blaauwberg Meat Wholesale is a provider of frozen and fresh meat products to the shipping, export, hotel, and restaurant industries. The division ensures the highest standards of quality and safety by sourcing its meat from reliable domestic and international suppliers. The division sells a wide range of goods, including game, offal, poultry, lamb, and beef. Both private labels and the Blaauwberg brand are used to sell the goods to different clients.

Blaauwberg Group is a reputable, long-standing company that has played a key role in establishing long-term trading relationships across a range of industries. The group considers quality, reliability, and trust to be essential components of the business and takes extraordinary pride in them. Additionally, the group owns its supply chain, giving it a distinct competitive advantage and removing the intermediary to provide premium goods at the lowest possible prices. Furthermore, the team adheres to the strictest food hygiene regulations and only uses the best equipment and systems.

Blaauwberg Group is more than just a meat producer and supplier. It is a partner, a friend, and a family, that shares your passion and love for meat. Whether you are a retailer, a hotelier, a restaurateur, a shipper, or an exporter, you can trust Blaauwberg Group to provide you with the best meat products and services in South Africa.

Blaauwberg Group is a socially and environmentally responsible business, which cares about its people, its animals, and its planet. The group adheres to the highest standards of animal welfare, hygiene, and safety, and complies with all the relevant laws and regulations. To learn more about their Continental Meats, visit their website at https://www.blaauwberggroup.co.za/

About

Blaauwberg Group was founded in 1979 with modest beginnings and has since grown to be the leading supplier of premium meats in the industry. Being well-known and highly regarded by many South Africans for their Farm-to-Fork philosophy, you can be sure that the products you receive have gone through the strictest quality control and management procedures available.