MoreStore: The Self-Storage Facility That Offers More Than Just Space

Cape Town, South Africa, 2024-Mar-03 — /EPR Network/ — MoreStore, a self-storage facility with two branches in Cape Town, offers more than just a place to keep your belongings. It is a location that offers greater value, convenience, security, and flexibility.

MoreStore is a self-storage facility that offers both indoor goods storage and outdoor undercover vehicle storage. They provide a range of sizes (3 m² to 18 m²) to accommodate your needs and budget. MoreStore provides the space you need to store your documents, sporting goods, appliances, furniture, and other items.

For your peace of mind, MoreStore also provides increased security. Their facilities are under 24-hour security and are video monitored. To prevent fire damage to your belongings, they also have sprinklers and fire detection. Using your lock and key, you can enter your unit at any time during business hours.

For your comfort, MoreStore also provides greater convenience. To facilitate your movement of goods, their facilities are outfitted with trolleys, loading bays and goods lifts. For your convenience, they also have a network of trustworthy movers and sell boxes and packing supplies. Additionally, you are welcome to use their covered parking area to store your cars, boats, and caravans.

For your satisfaction, MoreStore also provides greater flexibility. There are no long-term commitments or deposits required; you can rent a unit for as long or as little time as you need. Depending on how much storage you require, you can also change the size of your unit at any time.

You can also get more value for your money at MoreStore. They avoid any unforeseen costs or fees and have fair, reasonable rates. For their devoted clients, they also provide exclusive deals and discounts like free insurance, free van rental, and free first month’s rent. By utilising their storage calculator or getting in touch with them directly, you can also obtain a quote online. For more information, please visit their website at https://www.morestore.co.za/

About

MoreStore is dedicated to giving its clients the greatest self-storage experience possible. You can anticipate a goods lift, fire detection, and round-the-clock security. When you utilise their self-storage services, you can take advantage of flexible space, reasonable and truthful goods lift rates, covered parking, and much more.