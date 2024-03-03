UPA Elevates Cosmetic Gum Contouring Techniques for Perfecting Your Smile in Houston

Houston, TX, 2024-Mar-03 — /EPR Network/ — Houston’s premier dental practice, University Periodontal Associates, is thrilled to announce the upgrade of their cosmetic gum contouring techniques, aimed at perfecting smiles across the city. Spearheaded by renowned gum expert and spokesperson Dr. David Dennison, this advancement underscores UPA’s commitment to delivering top-tier cosmetic dentistry services tailored to each patient’s unique needs.

Cosmetic gum contouring, also known as gum reshaping or tissue sculpting, is a transformative dental procedure designed to enhance the appearance of the gum line. By carefully reshaping and recontouring the gums, they can achieve a harmonious balance between the gums and teeth, resulting in a more aesthetically pleasing smile.

Dr. David Dennison emphasizes the importance of cosmetic gum contouring in achieving the ideal smile. “The gums play a crucial role in framing the teeth and overall facial aesthetics,” says Dr. Dennison. “Uneven or excessive gum tissue can detract from an otherwise beautiful smile. Through advanced techniques in cosmetic gum contouring, we can precisely sculpt the gum line to create a more symmetrical and proportionate smile.”

Cosmetic gum contouring is particularly beneficial for individuals with a “gummy smile,” where the gums appear prominently when smiling, or for those with an uneven gum line. By addressing these concerns, University Periodontal Associates helps patients achieve newfound confidence and satisfaction with their smiles.

The upgraded cosmetic gum contouring techniques employed by UPA leverage state-of-the-art technology and innovative methods to deliver superior results with minimal discomfort and downtime. Patients can expect personalized treatment plans tailored to their specific cosmetic goals, ensuring optimal outcomes and patient satisfaction.

For individuals seeking to enhance the appearance of their smile through cosmetic gum contouring, UPA offers comprehensive consultations with Dr. David Dennison and their team of experienced dental professionals.

For more information about UPA’s cosmetic gum contouring services or to schedule a consultation, please contact UPA at (713) 523-9040

About University Periodontal Associates:

University Periodontal Associates is a leading periodontal and dental implants practice in Houston, Texas, specializing in comprehensive dental and gum care, including emergency dentistry, sedation dentistry, and gum disease treatment. Led by Dr. David Dennison, a renowned gum expert and periodontist, UPA is dedicated to providing exceptional dental services in a comfortable and welcoming environment.

Contact Information:

University Periodontal Associates

Phone Number: (713) 523-9040

Email Address: radiographs@swbell.net

Website: https://gums-houston.com