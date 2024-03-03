VERSITRON Launches Innovative Series of Layer 2+ (L2+) Switches

Newark, DE, 2024-Mar-03 — /EPR Network/ — VERSITRON, a pioneer in networking solutions, proudly introduces its latest series of Layer 2+ (L2+) managed Ethernet Switches, designed to revolutionize network management and connectivity.

At VERSITRON, we specialize in crafting a diverse range of Layer 2+ (L2+) managed Ethernet Switches, with several models featuring Power over Ethernet (PoE/PoE+) capabilities. These switches empower users to effortlessly power devices such as cameras, IP phones, and wireless access points, enhancing connectivity across networks.

L2+ switches provide comprehensive L2 management, supplemented with advanced L3 features like Static Routing, DHCP Server, enhanced VLAN management, Quality of Service (QoS) for traffic prioritization, refined network segmentation, and Access Control Lists (ACL) for heightened security measures.

Ideal for LAN environments within small businesses and organizations, VERSITRON’s L2+ switches offer unparalleled functionality at a competitive price point, ensuring cost-effectiveness without compromising performance.

As a frontrunner in copper-to-fiber connectivity solutions, VERSITRON integrates fiber optic capabilities into its L2+ managed Ethernet switches. This feature facilitates the extension of LANs to multiple remote locations using multi-mode or single-mode fiber, thus amplifying network reach and reliability.

Experience the future of networking with VERSITRON’s new series of Layer 2+ (L2+) Switches. For more information and to explore our product offerings, visit https://www.versitron.com/

About VERSITRON:

VERSITRON is a leading provider of innovative networking solutions, specializing in the design and manufacture of high-quality Ethernet switches, media converters, and fiber optic communication equipment. With a commitment to reliability and performance, VERSITRON caters to the evolving needs of businesses and organizations worldwide.