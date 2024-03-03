Future Electronics Celebrated Valentine’s Day 2024 with Montreal Employees

Posted on 2024-03-03 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Montreal, Canada, 2024-Mar-03 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, celebrated Valentine’s Day with employees at the Company’s Montreal Headquarters.

Each year, Future Electronics surprises employees with a Valentine’s Day treat. This year, on February 14th, employees at the Montreal office were invited to the cafeteria for fresh cannolis. The cannolis came from Non Solo Pane, a beloved Italian bakery in Dorval, Quebec.

This event served as a great opportunity for team members to take a break, chat with colleagues, and enjoy a delicious Valentine’s celebratory snack.

Future Electronics believes that the company’s employees are their greatest asset. The Company organizes exciting events like this throughout the year as a way to show their appreciation for the team’s hard work.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President Worldwide
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710
Fax: 514-693-6051
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

