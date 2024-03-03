Future Electronics Celebrated Valentine’s Day 2024 with Montreal Employees

Montreal, Canada, 2024-Mar-03 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, celebrated Valentine’s Day with employees at the Company’s Montreal Headquarters.

Each year, Future Electronics surprises employees with a Valentine’s Day treat. This year, on February 14th, employees at the Montreal office were invited to the cafeteria for fresh cannolis. The cannolis came from Non Solo Pane, a beloved Italian bakery in Dorval, Quebec.

This event served as a great opportunity for team members to take a break, chat with colleagues, and enjoy a delicious Valentine’s celebratory snack.

Future Electronics believes that the company’s employees are their greatest asset. The Company organizes exciting events like this throughout the year as a way to show their appreciation for the team’s hard work.

