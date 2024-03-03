Maritime Association of the Port of New York and New Jersey announces 2024 International Maritime Hall of Fame honorees

Award presentation slated for May 15th in New York City

Posted on 2024-03-03

New York, NY, 2024-Mar-03 — /EPR Network/ — The Maritime Association of the Port of New York and New Jersey (MAPONY/NJ) announces the 30th International Maritime Hall of Fame (IMHOF) award dinner will be held on May 15th at The Lighthouse, Pier 61 at Chelsea Piers in New York City. One of the industry’s most prestigious honors, the IMHOF Lookout Award is presented to visionaries who are shaping the future of maritime.

MAPONY/NJ Executive Director Stephen Lyman announces this year’s IMHOF inductees represent a cross-section of maritime trailblazers who have demonstrated leadership, vision and a commitment to advancing the maritime industry throughout their careers:

• Randy Booker, Chairman, Terminal Investment Corporation (TICO)

• Joseph S. Gregorio, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman, Pacific Crane Maintenance Company, LLC (PCMC)

• Rolf Habben Jansen, Chief Executive Officer, Hapag-Lloyd

• Mary Jo Muoio, Director of Customs and Trade, Amazon

• John C. Wobensmith, Chief Executive Officer, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited

“Only a select few are bestowed with this prestigious honor, a recognition reserved exclusively for those exceptional individuals who have left an indelible mark on our industry. Their professionalism, dedication, and relentless efforts have propelled every facet of the maritime industry sector forward, shaping its future and transforming it into what it is today—and what it will be tomorrow,” said Stephen Lyman, Executive Director at MAPONY/NJ. “The five honorees have undoubtedly earned their esteemed position within the industry and their induction into the 2024 International Maritime Hall of Fame.”

