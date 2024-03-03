Bionic Implants and Exoskeletons Market Expected to Reach US$1.36 Billion by 2033, Driven by Technological Advancements and Aging Population

The global medical bionic implant and exoskeleton market is expected to witness substantial growth, reaching a projected value of US$ 1,361.90 million by 2033. This represents a significant increase from the estimated US$ 742.0 million in 2023, and reflects a solid Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.3%.

Market Growth Driven by:

Rising Prevalence of Chronic Conditions: Bionic implants are finding applications in treating conditions like arthritis, offering relief and improved mobility to a growing patient population.

Bionic implants are finding applications in treating conditions like arthritis, offering relief and improved mobility to a growing patient population. Customization and Comfort: Manufacturers are catering to individual needs with custom-made implants and focusing on improved comfort through greater flexibility and range of motion.

Manufacturers are catering to individual needs with custom-made implants and focusing on improved comfort through greater flexibility and range of motion. Technological Advancements: Mind-controlled prosthetics and other innovative solutions are driving market growth by offering patients more intuitive and advanced functionalities.

Mind-controlled prosthetics and other innovative solutions are driving market growth by offering patients more intuitive and advanced functionalities. Aging Population: The increasing elderly population is more susceptible to injuries, creating a greater demand for bionic implants for improved function and independence.

The increasing elderly population is more susceptible to injuries, creating a greater demand for bionic implants for improved function and independence. Sports Injuries: The rise in sports participation unfortunately leads to an increase in severe injuries, where bionic implants can play a crucial role in recovery and regaining lost abilities.

The rise in sports participation unfortunately leads to an increase in severe injuries, where bionic implants can play a crucial role in recovery and regaining lost abilities. Road Accidents: The growing frequency of road accidents, often resulting in serious injuries, further fuels the demand for bionic implants for reconstruction and rehabilitation.

This growth highlights the transformative potential of bionic implants and exoskeletons in improving the lives of individuals with disabilities and enhancing overall healthcare possibilities. As the market evolves, further advancements in technology and increasing accessibility are expected to propel continued growth in the coming years.

Key Takeaways:

Manufacturers of bionic devices comprise several opportunities as the geriatric population surges. Diseases associated with aging, including osteoarthritis, arthritis, and diabetes, are a primary cause of amputations. A significant hike in road accidents all over the world has fueled the growth of the global medical bionic implants and exoskeletons market.

Manufacturers are introducing advanced 3D printing technology and microprocessor systems combined with user-friendly biomaterial. Key manufacturers in the market are focusing on technological innovations in robotics and exoskeletons to leverage untapped market opportunities. They are also expanding the value chain to forward integrate the market in developing economies.

Medical staff must be properly trained and guided in order to make their patients feel safe and comfortable which will aid in increasing the adoption rate of these products. In addition to that, surging patient awareness about these products and their attractive advantages is anticipated to bolster the growth of the medical bionic implants and exoskeletons market across developing regions.

It has been estimated that there is a total of 1.9 million amputees present in the U.S., and around 200 amputee-clinic teams are in operation throughout the country to provide extreme benefits to patients. The bionics expansion rate is also getting more grip in countries like India, China, Japan, and some European countries.

Attributing the rising incidents of spinal cord injuries are spurring as a major factor propelling the growth of the medical bionic implants and exoskeletons market. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 250000 to 500000 people suffer from spinal cord injury due to road crashes, diseases, falls, and violence.

Competitive Landscape:

The global medical bionic implants and exoskeletons market is fragmented due to the presence of several competitors in the global landscape. In order to meet consumer demands and expand their customer base, these companies are implementing effective strategies such as mergers and acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations, and new product launches.

More Insights into the Medical Bionic Implants and Exoskeletons Market:

According to the estimations done by Future Market Insights, the U.S. is anticipated to account for the largest market share of around 37.3% in 2022 and is anticipated to exhibit a lucrative CAGR of 8.1% throughout the forecast period.

China accounted for a market share of about 4.0% in the global medical bionic implants and exoskeletons market and it is anticipated to grow at a strong pace during the forecast period.

Key Companies Profiled:

Otto Bock Inc.

DJO Global Inc.

Ossur Corporate

Ekso Bionics

Rex Bionics Ltd.

Alter G

ReWalk Robotics

Invacare

Hill-Rom Services

Medtronic PLC.

Mobius Bionics.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Key Market Segments Covered in Medical Bionic Implants and Exoskeletons Industry Research:

By Product:

Bionic Forelimbs/Hand Bionics Wrist Bionics Bionic Elbow Braces Bionic Limbs Bionic Fingers

Bionic Legs/Lower Limbs Bionic Knee Braces Ankle Bionics Bionic Foot Below Knee

Exoskeletons & Suits

By Mode:

Prosthetic Bionics

External Bionics

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

