Newport News Dentist Raises Awareness about the Link Between Oral Health and Heart Disease

Newport, VA, 2024-Mar-04 — /EPR Network/ — Covaney & Covaney, a reputable dental practice serving the Newport News community, is taking proactive steps to raise awareness about the significant link between oral health and heart disease. As part of their commitment to promoting overall health and wellness, the practice is educating patients and the community about the importance of maintaining good oral hygiene for heart health.

Research has increasingly shown a strong correlation between poor oral health and an increased risk of heart disease. Studies suggest that the bacteria present in gum disease can enter the bloodstream, leading to inflammation and potentially contributing to the development of cardiovascular problems, including heart attacks and strokes.

Covaney & Covaney aims to empower patients with knowledge about this connection and encourage them to prioritize their oral health as an essential component of their overall well-being. By emphasizing the importance of regular dental check-ups, proper oral hygiene practices, and timely treatment of gum disease and other oral conditions, the practice strives to reduce the risk factors associated with heart disease.

Dr. [Name], a leading dentist at Covaney & Covaney, commented on the initiative, stating, “As dental professionals, we recognize the critical role that oral health plays in maintaining overall health. By raising awareness about the link between oral health and heart disease, we hope to inspire our patients to take proactive steps to care for their teeth and gums. Through education, prevention, and early intervention, we can work together to promote heart-healthy habits and improve the well-being of our community.”

In addition to educating patients during dental appointments, Covaney & Covaney is reaching out to the broader community through various channels, including social media campaigns, educational materials in the office, and community outreach events. By collaborating with local organizations and healthcare providers, the practice aims to amplify its message and reach a wider audience with valuable information about the importance of oral health in preventing heart disease.

As Newport News residents become more aware of the connection between oral health and heart health, Covaney & Covaney remains committed to supporting them on their journey toward improved overall health and well-being. The practice encourages individuals to schedule regular dental check-ups, practice good oral hygiene habits, and seek professional treatment for any oral health concerns to help reduce their risk of heart disease.

To learn more about Covaney & Covaney and their efforts to raise awareness about the link between oral health and heart disease, please visit our website or contact (757) 596-6850

About Covaney & Covaney:

Covaney & Covaney is a reputable dental practice dedicated to providing comprehensive oral health care to patients in Newport News. With a team of skilled dentists and a commitment to excellence, the practice offers a wide range of services, including preventive care, restorative dentistry, cosmetic treatments, and more. Covaney & Covaney is committed to delivering personalized, compassionate care in a comfortable and welcoming environment.

Contact:

DR. MICHAEL COVANEY

Dentist

Covaney & Covaney

(757) 596-6855

info@covaneydental.com