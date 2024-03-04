‘Scooby-Doo,’ ‘My Hero Academia,’ ‘Halo’ Among Franchise Voices at FAN EXPO Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, USA, 2024-Mar-04 — /EPR Network/ — Fans of animation, anime and gaming can meet the voices behind characters from their favorite franchises when an array of actors from hits like “Scooby-Doo,” “My Hero Academia,” “Halo,” “The Simpsons,” “SpongeBob SquarePants,” “Legend of Zelda,” “Chainsaw Man,” “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and scores of others gather at FAN EXPO Philadelphia, set for May 3-5 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center. With the variety of stars and properties represented, the voice acting section of the celebrity area is sure to again be one of the most visited on the entire convention floor.

The majority of the more than 25 voice actors attending perform in multiple areas and genres. From the Anime world, FAN EXPO Philadelphia welcomes Christopher Sabat (“One Piece”, “My Hero Academia”), Ryan Colt Levy (“Chainsaw Man,” “My Hero Academia”), Sarah Wiedenheft (“Chainsaw Man,” “Dragon Ball Super”), Justin Briner (“My Hero Academia,” “Black Clover”), Zach Aguilar (“Demon Slayer,” “Tatty and Misifu”), Megan Shipman (“Spy x Family,” “Black Clover”), Alex Organ (“Loid Forger,” “Spy x Family”), Natalie Van Sistine (“Spy x Family,” “Love Live! Superstar”), Adam McArthur (“Jujutsu Kaisen,” “Tokyo Revengers”) and Johnny Yong Bosch (“Bleach,” “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers”).

Animation guests include Ashley Eckstein (“Star Wars: The Clone Wars,” “LEGO DC Super Hero Girls”), Dee Bradley Baker (“Star Wars: The Bad Batch,” “SpongeBob SquarePants”), Richard Horvitz (“Helluva Boss,” “The Loud House”), Brandon Rogers (“Helluva Boss,” “Magic Funhouse”) and Grey DeLisle (“Scooby Doo,” “The Simpsons”).

From the gaming universe come standouts such as Neil Newbon (“Baldur’s Gate 3,” “Final Fantasy XVI”), Cameron Monaghan (“Star Wars Jedi”), Roger Craig Smith (“Sonic the Hedgehog,” “Assassin’s Creed”), Steve Downes (“Halo” series), Jen Taylor (“Halo” series), Kellen Goff (“Five Nights at Freddy’s,” “League of Legends”) and Patricia Summersett (“Legend of Zelda,” “Star Wars: Squadrons”).

They join a stellar FAN EXPO Philadelphia celebrity roster that is headed by Marisa Tomei (My Cousin Vinny, The Wrestler), Adam Savage (“MythBusters”), Danny Trejo (Machete, The Book of Boba Fett), Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, “Firefly”), Felicia Day (“The Guild,” “Dragon Age: Redemption”), Mario Lopez (“Saved by the Bell,” “Access Hollywood”), Emily Swallow (“The Mandalorian,” “Supernatural”), Joonas Suotamo (Star Wars), Holly Marie Combs (“Charmed,” “Picket Fences”, Ben McKenzie (“Gotham,” “The O.C.”), and many more.

Single-Day Tickets, Three-Day Passes, Ultimate Fan and VIP Packages for FAN EXPO Philadelphia are available now. Advance pricing is available until April 18. More guest news will be released in the following weeks, including line-up reveals for additional headline celebrities, comic creator guests, voice actors and cosplayers.

Philadelphia is the eighth event on the 2024 FAN EXPO HQ calendar; the full schedule is available at fanexpohq.com/home/events/.

FAN EXPO HQ is the largest comic con producer in the world. Collectively it hosts nearly 1 million fans annually at FAN EXPO Canada™, MEGACON Orlando, FAN EXPO Dallas™, FAN EXPO Boston™, FAN EXPO Denver, FAN EXPO San Francisco, FAN EXPO New Orleans, FAN EXPO Portland, FAN EXPO Cleveland, FAN EXPO Philadelphia, Calgary Comics & Entertainment Expo, FAN EXPO Vancouver™, FAN EXPO Chicago, Toronto Comicon, Dallas FAN FESTIVA and Edmonton Comics & Entertainment Expo. The latest 2024 schedule of events is available here, along with up-to-date ticket information. Discover. Celebrate. Belong.