Broadview at Purchase College Proudly Offers Memory & Dementia Care in Westchester County, NY

Purchase, New York, 2024-Mar-04 — /EPR Network/ — Broadview at Purchase College is excited to offer their specialized memory & dementia care program. This innovative program is designed to provide exceptional care and support for individuals living with memory-related conditions, such as Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

The memory & dementia care program at Broadview at Purchase College offers a safe and secure environment that promotes independence, dignity, and a high quality of life for residents. The dedicated team of caregivers and healthcare professionals are trained in memory care techniques and provide personalized assistance to meet each resident’s unique needs.

With a focus on person-centered care, the program utilizes evidence-based approaches to enhance cognitive skills, memory retention, and overall well-being. Activities and therapies, such as art, music, and reminiscence therapy, are incorporated into the daily routine to stimulate the brain and help residents achieve purpose and fulfillment.

The Broadview at Purchase College community offers thoughtfully designed and secure living spaces specifically tailored to meet the needs of residents with memory-related conditions. These accommodations provide a comfortable and supportive environment, ensuring the safety and well-being of residents while encouraging social interaction and engagement.

Broadview at Purchase College invites families and individuals interested in learning more about the memory & dementia care program to visit their website or call 914-996-9100 to schedule a personalized tour and consultation.

About Broadview at Purchase College: Broadview at Purchase College is a premier senior living community in Westchester County, NY. With a commitment to providing exceptional care and support, Broadview at Purchase College offers specialized programs and services to enhance the well-being and happiness of its residents. The community strives to create an environment where seniors can thrive, remain independent, and enjoy a fulfilling lifestyle.

Company: Broadview at Purchase College

Address: 100 Broadview Avenue

City: Purchase

State: NY

Zip code: 10577

Telephone number: 914-996-9100