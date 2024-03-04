Unlock the Power of Healing: Discover Pain Relief with Mission Valley Acupuncture in San Diego!

San Diego, CA, 2024-Mar-04 — /EPR Network/ — Are you suffering from pain and general discomfort? OM Acupuncture will be your ally in holistic wellness, so look for no one else. Our clinic is situated in the center of San Diego and we are committed to providing you with safe and effective treatments that will promote optimum health and life balance.

At OM Acupuncture we are aware that pain can turn into a nuisance, making your routine activities get affected adversely. That’s why we commit to rendering the best care and services to the community, and this is why. A team of seasoned acupuncturists San Diego, headed by Dr. Heejoo H sont, DAOM, L.Ac., will listen carefully to your concerns and needs and after that, provide you with the treatment tailored to your specific health aims.

Dr. Hong, our licensed Acupuncturist San Diego and Doctor of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine with over 15 years of experience, represents the clinic in Mission Valley Acupuncture. Being educated in both modern and traditional medicine, Dr. Hong has a good grasp of the ways to effectively manage pain and really help patients’ overall well-being.

However, OM Acupuncture is more than a clinic – it’s your personal relaxation and rejuvenation firm. What makes us unique is our serene space and our whole person wellness programs, which are your place of peace and harmony. Whether you’re searching for pain relief, stress reduction, improved digestive function, or other health challenges, we can support you in reaching greater health and wellness levels

Get in the comfort and healing advantage of Acupuncture Clinic For Pain Management San Diego. Contact us now OM Acupuncture to set up your appointment and experience the benefits of a healing experience.

Mission Valley Acupuncture Services Include:

– Pain Management

– Stress Management

– Fertility Support and Women’s Health

– Digestive Health

– Respiratory Health

– General Wellness

Why Choose Mission Valley Acupuncture?

– Treatment from Doctor of Acupuncture and Oriental Medicine

– Over 15 years of clinical experience

– Science-based safe and effective treatments

– Positive reviews and successful treatment outcomes

– Comfortable and comfy healing environment

Keep pain away from ruining your life. Find the healing power of acupuncture with Om Acupuncture today!

About Mission Valley Acupuncture:

OM Acupuncture a well-recognized Acupuncture Clinic For Pain Management San Diego focusing on pain control and well-being. Our professional acupuncturists are dedicated to ensuring your wellness through safe and powerful treatments to convey you the balance you want. Our services go from fitness services which include acupuncture, cupping, guasha, and herbal remedies among others. visit us now to enjoy the strength of acupuncture to recover.

Contact:

Dr. Heejoo Hong, DAOM, L.Ac.

Founder & Owner, Om Acupuncture

Phone: 619-915-6007

Email: theomacupuncture@gmail.com

Location:

1011 Camino Del Rio South STE100

San Diego, CA 92108

Our doors are open to serve you:

Monday: 10 am-7 pm

Tuesday: 9 am-6 pm

Wednesday: 10 am-5:30 pm

Thursday: 10 am-7 pm

Friday: 9 am-6 pm

Saturday: 10 am-3 pm

Sunday: Closed