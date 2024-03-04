Transforming Hair Care: Excentric Hair Introduces Evolution Keratin Smoothing Treatment

Cape Town, South Africa, 2024-Mar-04 — /EPR Network/ — Leading brand in the hair care industry Excentric Hair is pleased to announce the release of their ground-breaking Evolution Keratin Smoothing Treatment. This innovative treatment leaves behind strong, luminous locks by softening, smoothing, and straightening hair while also getting rid of frizz.

The distinct formulation of the Evolution Keratin Smoothing Treatment sets it apart from other hair smoothing treatments. The treatment’s dual performance formulas, which aim to strengthen and nourish the hair from the inside out, are activated by the natural argan oil, proteins, and essential vitamins it contains. Excentric Hair offers three strengths of the Evolution Keratin treatment, including a formaldehyde-free option, as part of its commitment to provide options that meet a range of needs.

Excentric Hair is thrilled to announce the Evolution Keratin Smoothing Treatment to its clients. They understand the struggles individuals face with managing frizzy and unruly hair, which is why they have developed a solution that not only smooths and straightens but also promotes hair health and resilience.

All hair types and textures can benefit from Excentric Hair’s Evolution Keratin Smoothing Treatment, which offers long-lasting effects that change the texture and appearance of the hair. The Evolution Keratin treatment offers a customisable solution for clients who want to tame frizz while retaining natural curls, or who want a sleek and straight look.

The team of proficient professionals at Excentric Hair is committed to offering outstanding service and knowledge to its clients. Throughout their Evolution Keratin experience, clients can anticipate individualised attention and guidance from consultation to application.

The Evolution Keratin Smoothing Treatment’s key features include



Frizz Control: The smoothing effects of the Evolution Keratin treatment will help you wave goodbye to frizzy hair.

Strength and Radiance: The treatment, which is infused with proteins, vitamins, and argan oil, enhances hair while bringing out its natural brightness.

Dual Performance Formulas: The treatment acts on several levels to produce the best results. It is activated by special formulas.

Formaldehyde-Free Option: Excentric Hair puts client safety first and provides an Evolution Keratin treatment without formaldehyde. For more information about Excentric Hair and the Evolution Keratin Smoothing Treatment, visit their website at https://www.excentric-hair.co.za/

About Excentric Hair:

Excentric Hair is a vibrant, innovative hair salon that is well-known for its dedication to providing superior hair care. Excentric Hair is a multi-service hair salon with a team of skilled stylists and a love of innovation. They provide state-of-the-art hair treatments like the Evolution Keratin Smoothing Treatment.