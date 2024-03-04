CITY, Country, 2024-Mar-04 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global hybrid heat exchanger market looks promising with opportunities in the HVAC & refrigeration, food & beverage, power generation, and pulp & paper markets. The global hybrid heat exchanger market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are expansion of the economy in developing countries, rise in power consumption from the commercial and non-commercial sectors, as well as, growing the number of cars produced and the need for battery heat management systems.

In this market, stainless steel and titanium alloy are the major segments of hybrid heat exchanger market by product.

Lucintel forecasts that titanium alloy is expected to witness the higher growth over the forecast period because it handle fluids at high temperatures and pressures, which makes them the ideal choice in many applications, including food and beverage, power generation, petrochemical, and chemical.

Within this market, power generation is expected to witness the highest growth due to expanding demand across the globe in the upstream and downstream processing sectors. the rise in petrochemical product usage.

Download sample by clicking on hybrid heat exchanger market

APAC will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to growing power generation capacity in nations like China, Japan, and India, as well as increased investments in the chemical industries.

Alfa Laval, Kelvion, SPX, Standard Xchange, API Heat Transfer, Brask, Hughes Anderson, Manning And Lewis, Mason Manufacturing, and Kennedy Tank & Manufacturing are the major suppliers in the hybrid heat exchanger market.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1–972–636–5056 or write us at helpdesk@lucintel.com

