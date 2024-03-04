Lucintel Forecasts the Global High Performance Wheel Market to Reach $39.1 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2024-Mar-04 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global high performance wheel market looks promising with opportunities in the passenger car, lightweight commercial vehicle, heavy truck, bus and coach, trailer, motorcycle, and motorsport markets. The global high performance wheel market is expected to reach an estimated $39.1 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 7.6% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are rising adoption of high-performance wheels in premium and luxury vehicles, increasing focus on aesthetics and customization in automotive design, and growing demand for lightweight materials to enhance vehicle performanc1e.

A more than 150 — page report is developed to understand Trends, opportunity and forecast in high performance wheel market to 2030 by material type (aluminum, steel, magnesium, and carbon fiber), vehicle type (top end luxury, mid-level luxury, and others), application (passenger cars, lightweight commercial vehicles, heavy trucks, buses and coaches, trailers, motorcycles, motorsports, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

In this market, aluminum, steel, magnesium, and carbon fiber are the major segments of high performance wheel market by material type. Lucintel forecasts that magnesium is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Within this market, passenger car is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

Europe will remain the largest region over the forecast period.

Alcoa Wheels, Iochpe-Maxion, Carbon Revolution, OZ, RAYS, Konig Wheels, HRE Performance Wheels, ALCAR Holding, Konig Wheels, and Euromax Wheels are the major suppliers in the high performance wheel market.

