Fish Deboning Machine Market Growing at 3.9% CAGR by 2033

The fish deboner machine is a specialized device utilized primarily for efficiently extracting fish flesh, employing a stainless steel rotary drum featuring strategically placed screening holes. Through the meticulous extraction process facilitated by these screening holes, the fish deboner effectively separates the flesh from the fishbone, significantly reducing labor and time requirements. Available in a range of models, the fish meat bone separator caters not only to large-scale production facilities but also to home users seeking convenience and efficiency in fish processing tasks. The extracted fish flesh obtained from this machine can be directly utilized in the creation of various minced fillet products, including fish balls, fish noodles, fish gelatin, fish dumplings, and more. This versatility makes the fish deboner machine an indispensable tool for both commercial and domestic applications, streamlining the fish processing workflow and enhancing the production of a wide array of fish-based delicacies.

The global demand for fish deboning machines market is projected to experience steady growth, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.9%. By 2023, the market revenue is estimated to reach US$ 274 million, and it is expected to witness significant expansion, reaching a revenue of US$ 415 million by 2033.

Growth Factors

Fish deboning machines are in high demand due to their versatility in processing both marine and freshwater fish varieties.

These machines are adept at segmenting large fish into manageable portions, while also efficiently extracting meat from smaller fish. Notably, they play a crucial role in enhancing the economic value of low-value fish species by maximizing meat extraction and minimizing waste. Furthermore, these machines are prized for their convenience and durability, offering operators a reliable and long-lasting solution for fish processing needs.

Recent Developments

In a significant development, in December 2019, the governments of India and Maldives inked three Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) to establish Neighbourhood Fish Processing Plants in Addu City. These collaborative efforts mark the inception of a series of High Impact Community Development (HICDP) projects aimed at bolstering the fisheries sector in the region.

Furthermore, demonstrating its commitment to enhancing the fishery sector, the Indian government, in July 2019, unveiled a pioneering scheme designed to foster processing capabilities within the industry. Under this scheme, Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman allocated an estimated Rs 3,737 crore for the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying. The scheme addresses various deficiencies in the fishery value chain, including infrastructure, modernization, traceability, production, productivity, post-harvest management, and quality control. This strategic initiative underscores the government’s proactive approach towards revitalizing the fishery sector and promoting sustainable growth across the value chain.

Key Segments

By Operating Type:

Automatic

Semi-automatic

By Machine Capacity:

Below 200 Kg/Hr

200 Kg to 1,000 Kg/Hr

Above 1,000 Kg/Hr

By Application:

Commercial

Institutional

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Europe

