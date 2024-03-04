Management Consulting Procurement, Pricing and Cost Structure Intelligence Report 2030

Management Consulting Category – Procurement Intelligence

The management consulting category is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2023 to 2030. The increase in the adoption of consulting services to reduce operational costs and improve business efficiency is driving the category’s growth of the category. Additionally, the globalization of management consulting services, widespread access to high-speed internet, and the process automation of processes are further fueling the expansion of this category.

In the evolving digital landscape, consulting firms play a vital role in guiding organizations through transformative processes. They provide expertise in implementing digital technologies and data analytics, managing data, and facilitating change, ensuring enhanced efficiency and reduced costs. As a result, most consulting firms are integrating technology and data analytics more extensively into their services, aiding clients in staying ahead of market trends. Machine Learning (ML) models are typically integrated into APIs, which facilitates their easy integration into applications. By effectively and precisely cleaning raw data, mining fresh data, or synthesizing millions of records, consultants can provide customized services. Moreover, firms are embracing innovative methods to deliver their services, employing technologies like virtual and augmented reality for visualizing complex ideas, and utilizing cloud-based platforms for real-time collaboration with clients.

Companies in this category invest significantly in training employees to be tech-savvy, aiding clients in navigating technology transitions. Companies are also collaborating with tech companies to implement technologies such as ChatGPT into their process. For instance, in 2023 companies such as Boston Consulting Group, Accenture, and Bain & Company partnered with tech companies to make their processes technology-driven.

In a volatile economic environment, the demand for real-time consumer insights is crucial for making data-driven decisions. Due to shifts in consumer behaviors and expectations triggered by global events and emerging technologies, businesses must swiftly adapt their strategies. Consequently, management consultants need to concentrate on swiftly gathering and analyzing data from digital platforms like social media and eCommerce websites to gain a precise understanding of customer behavior.

Management Consulting Sourcing Intelligence Highlights

In the consulting industry, skilled professionals are the primary suppliers. Their expertise is the core product offered by firms. The bargaining power of these professionals can be high, especially if they possess specialized or rare skills. Consulting firms must attract and retain top talent to maintain their competitive edge.

The category is moderately consolidated as tier 1 and tier 2 companies account for almost 60% of the market share. Companies are continuously focusing on providing specialized services to offer more relevant and tailored services to their clients.

Consultant salaries, office rent/utilities, consultant training, and recruitment, IT & technology costs, legal costs, and othersare some of the costs incurred in providing services.

Starting a consulting business can be a fulfilling and lucrative venture, but it requires an investment of resources and time. Careful consideration of the various costs associated with opening the firm can help in making informed decisions about the budget.

The growing trend of remote work and digital collaboration has increased the market scope of BPO services for finance and accounting. As a result of exposure to a large pool of global talent, businesses will be able to acquire the necessary talent. The digitalization trend encourages diversity, innovation, and cost-effectiveness because it gives businesses access to a variety of highly qualified individuals around the world.

Companies’ emphasis on collaborating and incorporating new technology to develop new products/services. For instance,

In August 2023, Capgemini’s AI-enabled Frictionless Finance platform offers professional financial insights, cutting-edge tech integration, and process optimization that promote operational efficiency and value realization for its clients.

In February 2023, GI Outsourcing, a UK-based outsourcing provider announced a corporate training and development partnership with the Association of International Certified Professional Accountants (AICPA) and the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA). GI Outsourcing has incorporated qualifications from the AICPA and CIMA in its employee training and development program for the employees who are assisting their international clients to keep them educated on various international accounting standards.

Because few service providers can compete with market leaders in terms of end-to-end service delivery capabilities and geographic reach for global/regional engagements, buyers in the Management Consulting category have limited negotiating power.

The average cost of outsourcing one of the finance and accounting services, i.e., accounting and bookkeeping services, ranges from USD 500 to USD 5,000 per month.

The global Management Consulting category is fragmented. The industry encompasses a wide range of services, including accounting and bookkeeping, payroll processing, tax return preparation, auditing, and many more.

The category can be described as mature with several active players equipped with advanced technologies and global talent pool capabilities.

List of Key Suppliers

Boston Consulting Group

Bain & Company

McKinsey & Company

KPMG

PWC

Alvarez & Marsal

Oliver Wyman

A.T. Kearney

L.E.K. Consulting

Accenture

