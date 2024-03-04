Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Estimated to Experience a Hike in Growth by 2031

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-04 — /EPR Network/ —The drug discovery outsourcing market encompasses contract research organizations (CROs), contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs), academic research institutions, and other service providers offering a diverse range of services across the drug discovery and development continuum. These services include target identification and validation, lead optimization, medicinal chemistry, preclinical testing, bioanalytical services, and early-phase clinical trials. By outsourcing these activities to specialized service providers, pharmaceutical companies can access expertise, infrastructure, and resources that complement their in-house capabilities, enabling them to expedite the drug discovery process and bring new therapies to market more efficiently.

Drug Discovery Outsourcing market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 7.5 Bn by the end of 2031, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, 2023-2031

The significant players operating in the global Drug Discovery Outsourcing market are

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., WuXi AppTec Co., Ltd., Albany Molecular Research Inc., GVK Biosciences Private Limited, Sygnature Discovery, Pharmaron Beijing Co., Ltd., Domainex Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Jubilant Biosys Ltd., Evotec SE, Eurofins Discovery, and GenScript Biotech Corporation

Key Trends Driving the Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market:

Cost Containment and Operational Efficiency: With increasing pressure to reduce drug development costs and improve operational efficiency, pharmaceutical companies are outsourcing non-core activities to specialized service providers that offer cost-effective solutions and streamlined processes. Outsourcing enables companies to leverage external expertise and infrastructure without the need for significant upfront investment, allowing them to allocate resources more efficiently and focus on core competencies.

Rapid Technological Advancements: Advances in technology, automation, and data analytics are transforming the drug discovery process, driving demand for specialized services and expertise in areas such as high-throughput screening, computational chemistry, structural biology, and bioinformatics. Outsourcing allows pharmaceutical companies to access cutting-edge technologies and capabilities that may not be available in-house, enabling them to stay at the forefront of innovation and maintain competitiveness in the market.

Increasing Complexity of Drug Targets and Disease Pathways: The shift towards personalized medicine and the pursuit of novel drug targets and disease pathways pose significant challenges for drug discovery and development. Outsourcing enables pharmaceutical companies to tap into a global network of experts and specialized service providers with domain-specific knowledge and experience in therapeutic areas such as oncology, neurology, immunology, and rare diseases, facilitating the exploration of new treatment modalities and therapeutic approaches.

Demand for Integrated Solutions and Strategic Partnerships: Pharmaceutical companies are seeking integrated solutions and strategic partnerships with outsourcing partners that can provide end-to-end support across the drug development lifecycle. Integrated service offerings, such as discovery-to-clinic or discovery-to-market solutions, streamline collaboration, enhance communication, and facilitate seamless transition between different stages of drug development, accelerating time to market and reducing development risks.

Recent Developments and Future Outlook:

Recent developments in the drug discovery outsourcing market include:

Expansion of outsourcing capabilities to encompass advanced technologies and specialized services, such as artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning, CRISPR-based gene editing, and organ-on-a-chip platforms, to enhance target identification, lead optimization, and preclinical testing.

Growth of strategic alliances, joint ventures, and collaborative partnerships between pharmaceutical companies, CROs, academic institutions, and government agencies to drive innovation, share resources, and accelerate drug discovery efforts in areas of unmet medical need.

Adoption of risk-sharing and performance-based contracting models that incentivize outsourcing partners to deliver value-driven solutions, aligning interests, and mitigating risk for both parties.

Looking ahead, the drug discovery outsourcing market is poised for continued growth and innovation, driven by increasing demand for specialized expertise, rapid technological advancements, and evolving business models. By embracing outsourcing as a strategic enabler of drug discovery and development, pharmaceutical companies can enhance their agility, flexibility, and competitiveness in an increasingly complex and dynamic healthcare landscape.

Market Segmentation –

Type

Chemical Services

Biology Services

Drug Molecule

Small Molecules

Large Molecules

Discovery Approach

Empirical Drug Discovery

Rational Drug Discovery

Workflow

Target Identification and Screening

Lead Identification and Candidate Optimization

Development of Disease Models

Pre-formulation Studies

Entire Clinical Trials

Others

Therapeutic Area

Anti-infective

Cardiovascular

Central Nervous System

Dermatology

Endocrine

Gastrointestinal

Genitourinary System

Immunomodulation

Oncology

Ophthalmology

Respiratory System

Others

End-user

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Academic Institutes

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Key Features of the Drug Discovery Outsourcing Market Report: –

➤ Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, deployments, new product launches, and market acquisitions.

➤ Examine the market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying higher growth sections.

➤ To study and analyze the global Drug Discovery Outsourcing industry status and forecast including key regions.

➤ An in-depth analysis of key product segments and application spectrum, providing strategic recommendations to incumbents and new entrants to give them a competitive advantage over others.

➤ It provides a comprehensive analysis of key regions of the industry as well as a SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a deeper understanding of the market.

➤ It helps you make strategic business decisions and investment plans.

