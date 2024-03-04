Antibody Production Explores the Growing Market for Revealing Key Industry Trends and Future Growth Prospects

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-04 — /EPR Network/ — Antibody Production market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 30.7 Bn by the end of 2031, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, 2023-2031

The antibody production market is a vital component of the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries, supporting basic research, drug discovery, diagnostics, and therapeutic development. Antibodies are produced through various methods, including hybridoma technology, recombinant DNA technology, and phage display, allowing for the generation of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs), polyclonal antibodies (pAbs), and antibody fragments with diverse specificities and functionalities. With the increasing demand for antibodies in research, diagnostics, and therapeutics, the antibody production market continues to witness steady growth and innovation.

The significant players operating in the global Antibody Production market are

Danaher Corporation, Merck KGaA, Sartorius, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Eppendorf AG, INTEGRA Biosciences AG, Genetix Biotech Asia Pvt Ltd., Solaris Biotech, Grifols, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, and FiberCell Systems Inc.

Key Trends Driving the Antibody Production Market:

Rapid Growth in Biopharmaceutical Research and Development: The expanding pipeline of biologic drugs, including monoclonal antibodies, bispecific antibodies, and antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs), drives the demand for high-quality antibodies for target validation, lead optimization, and preclinical studies. Antibody production platforms that offer scalability, reproducibility, and customization capabilities are in high demand to support biopharmaceutical R&D efforts.

Advancements in Antibody Engineering and Design: Innovations in antibody engineering technologies, such as phage display, yeast display, and synthetic antibody libraries, enable the generation of antibodies with enhanced affinity, specificity, and therapeutic properties. Engineered antibodies with improved pharmacokinetics, reduced immunogenicity, and novel functionalities are sought after for applications in drug discovery, diagnostics, and precision medicine.

Expansion of Therapeutic Antibody Market: Monoclonal antibodies represent a rapidly growing segment of the pharmaceutical market, with approved indications spanning oncology, autoimmune diseases, infectious diseases, and neurology. The development of next-generation antibody therapeutics, including bispecific antibodies, immune checkpoint inhibitors, and antibody-drug conjugates, offers new treatment modalities for unmet medical needs and complex diseases.

Shift Towards Outsourced Antibody Production Services: Biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are increasingly outsourcing antibody production and development activities to contract research organizations (CROs) and contract development and manufacturing organizations (CDMOs) to access specialized expertise, infrastructure, and resources. Outsourcing offers flexibility, cost savings, and accelerated timelines for antibody-based projects, enabling companies to focus on core competencies and strategic priorities.

Recent Developments and Future Outlook:

Recent developments in the antibody production market include:

Adoption of single-cell technologies, high-throughput screening platforms, and machine learning algorithms for antibody discovery and optimization, accelerating the identification of therapeutic candidates and reducing development timelines.

Integration of novel expression systems, such as mammalian cell lines, yeast cells, and plant-based systems, for the production of complex and glycosylated antibodies with native-like structures and functionalities.

Expansion of antibody production facilities and capabilities in emerging markets, such as Asia-Pacific and Latin America, to meet growing demand from the biopharmaceutical industry and support regional innovation and manufacturing initiatives.

Looking ahead, the antibody production market is poised for continued growth and innovation, driven by the increasing adoption of biologics, advances in antibody engineering technologies, and the expanding applications of antibodies in research and medicine. With a focus on collaboration, sustainability, and customer-centric solutions, stakeholders in the antibody production market can capitalize on emerging opportunities and contribute to the advancement of biomedicine and healthcare worldwide.

Market Segmentation –

Antibody Type Monoclonal Antibodies Polyclonal Antibodies Other Antibody Types

Process Upstream Processing Bioreactors Large-scale Bioreactors Single-use Bioreactors Consumables Downstream Processing Chromatography Systems Chromatography Resins Filtration Filtration Systems Filtration Consumables & Accessories

End-user Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Research Laboratories Other End-users



This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Antibody Production Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Key Features of the Antibody Production Market Report: –

➤ Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, deployments, new product launches, and market acquisitions.

➤ Examine the market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying higher growth sections.

➤ To study and analyze the global Antibody Production industry status and forecast including key regions.

➤ An in-depth analysis of key product segments and application spectrum, providing strategic recommendations to incumbents and new entrants to give them a competitive advantage over others.

➤ It provides a comprehensive analysis of key regions of the industry as well as a SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a deeper understanding of the market.

➤ It helps you make strategic business decisions and investment plans.

