Fragment Based Drug Discovery Market Report: By Types, By applications, By Manufacturers, Forecast 2031

Fragment Based Drug Discovery market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 2.1 Bn by the end of 2031, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 11.5% during the forecast period, 2023-2031

The fragment-based drug discovery market encompasses a wide range of stakeholders, including pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations (CROs), academic institutions, and technology providers. FBDD offers several advantages over traditional high-throughput screening approaches, including the ability to sample chemical space more comprehensively, target protein-protein interactions, and access novel binding sites that may be challenging to target with larger, more complex molecules. As a result, FBDD has gained traction in the pharmaceutical industry as a valuable tool for drug discovery and lead optimization.

The significant players operating in the global Fragment Based Drug Discovery market are

Alveus Pharmaceuticals Pvt. Ltd., Astex Pharmaceuticals, Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., Beactica AB, Emerald BioStructures, Inc., Crown Bioscience, Inc., Evotec AG, Proteros Fragments GmbH, Kinetic Discovery Limited, Sprint Bioscience, Sygnature Discovery and Structure Based Design, Inc.

Key Trends Driving the Fragment-Based Drug Discovery Market:

Advancements in Screening Technologies: Recent advancements in biophysical and biochemical screening technologies have expanded the capabilities of fragment-based drug discovery, enabling rapid and efficient screening of fragment libraries against diverse target proteins. Techniques such as nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectroscopy, X-ray crystallography, surface plasmon resonance (SPR), and thermal shift assays (TSA) provide valuable insights into fragment binding interactions and facilitate hit identification and validation.

Integration of Computational Approaches: Computational methods play a crucial role in fragment-based drug discovery, guiding fragment library design, predicting fragment binding modes, and prioritizing hit compounds for further optimization. Molecular modeling, virtual screening, and structure-based drug design techniques leverage structural information from protein-ligand complexes to accelerate the hit-to-lead optimization process and enhance the success rate of fragment-based drug discovery campaigns.

Expansion of Fragment Libraries and Screening Platforms: The availability of diverse fragment libraries, including commercial libraries, in-house libraries, and fragment collections from natural products and fragment-based libraries, provides researchers with a wealth of chemical diversity to explore in their drug discovery efforts. Additionally, the development of high-throughput screening platforms and automation technologies streamlines the fragment screening process, enabling rapid screening of large compound libraries and accelerating lead discovery and optimization workflows.

Application in Target Classes and Therapeutic Areas: Fragment-based drug discovery has been successfully applied to a wide range of target classes and therapeutic areas, including kinases, proteases, G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs), and protein-protein interactions implicated in diseases such as cancer, inflammation, infectious diseases, and central nervous system disorders. The versatility of FBDD makes it a valuable tool for addressing challenging drug targets and advancing drug discovery in areas of unmet medical need.

Recent Developments and Future Outlook:

Recent developments in the fragment-based drug discovery market include:

Integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning algorithms into fragment-based drug discovery workflows, enabling data-driven approaches for hit identification, lead optimization, and target deconvolution.

Expansion of fragment-based drug discovery collaborations and partnerships between pharmaceutical companies, academic institutions, and technology providers, fostering innovation, knowledge exchange, and resource sharing in the field.

Application of fragment-based drug discovery methodologies in novel therapeutic modalities, such as PROTACs (proteolysis-targeting chimeras), molecular glues, and allosteric modulators, expanding the scope of FBDD beyond traditional small molecule inhibitors.

Looking ahead, the fragment-based drug discovery market is poised for continued growth and innovation, driven by advancements in screening technologies, computational methods, and collaborative research efforts. With a focus on target validation, lead optimization, and clinical translation, stakeholders in the fragment-based drug discovery field are well-positioned to accelerate the development of safe and efficacious therapeutics for a wide range of diseases.

Market Segmentation –

Component Fragment Screening Biophysical Techniques NMR Spectroscopy Differential Scanning Fluorimetry (DSF) Assay Fluorescence Polarization Isothermal Titration Calorimetry X-ray Crystallography Surface Plasmon Resonance (SPR) Bilayer Interferometry Mass Spectrometry (MS) Capillary Electrophoresis Weak Affinity Chromatography (WAC – HPLC-UV/MS) Other assays (biochemical) Non-biophysical Techniques Fragment Optimization

Application Oncology Central Nervous System (CNS) Disorders Infectious Diseases Cardiovascular Diseases Metabolic Disorders Inflammation & Autoimmune Diseases

End-user Academic & Research Institutions Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Contract Research Organizations (CROs)



This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Fragment Based Drug Discovery Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Key Features of the Fragment Based Drug Discovery Market Report: –

➤ Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, deployments, new product launches, and market acquisitions.

➤ Examine the market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying higher growth sections.

➤ To study and analyze the global Fragment Based Drug Discovery industry status and forecast including key regions.

➤ An in-depth analysis of key product segments and application spectrum, providing strategic recommendations to incumbents and new entrants to give them a competitive advantage over others.

➤ It provides a comprehensive analysis of key regions of the industry as well as a SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a deeper understanding of the market.

➤ It helps you make strategic business decisions and investment plans.

