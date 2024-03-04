Global Patient Transport Services Industry Gears Up for a 12% CAGR Journey, Targeting a Remarkable US$ 117.1 Billion by 2032 | FMI

Future Market Insights (FMI), a renowned market research firm, has recently disclosed its in-depth analysis report on the Global Patient Transport Services Industry, presenting an optimistic outlook with a projected Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 12% from 2022 to 2032. The industry, valued at US$ 34.1 Billion in 2021, is poised to reach an impressive US$ 117.1 Billion by the conclusion of 2032.

This anticipated growth rate of 12% marks a significant departure from historical trends in the Global Patient Transport Services Industry, underscoring the industry’s resilience and adaptability. The surge in demand reflects the vital role it plays within the global healthcare ecosystem.

Emergency medical transportation systems are proving to be exceptionally beneficial, particularly in scenarios involving severe patient trauma or related adverse outcomes. The ability to promptly address the needs of patients requiring urgent care and transfer to medical facilities is greatly enhanced by strategic resource allocation, equipment planning, and structural advancements.

Because of efficiency in the management of critical care and long-term care patients in mobility, positioning, and transfer, sales in the market are expected to grow. Apart from that, chronically ill patients are given alternatives for transportation to and from medical facilities. These instances are provisional, based on reimbursements for patient transportation equipment capabilities, as determined by the patient’s insurance coverage, or government-funded initiatives.

The market for patient transportation is likely to gain traction, especially with the high prevalence of chronic diseases, high volumes of trauma-related cases, and disabilities. In cases where bariatric and diabetic patients require caregiver assistance for mobility, patient transportation solutions assist.

To offer a diverse product range, manufacturers in the patient transportation market are developing products that are engineered as per disease indication. Key competitors have maintained a leading position in the market by integrating smart technologies into existing product offerings.

Several firms are also promoting equipment sales through integration and collaboration with medical service providers, such as hospitals, which in turn is expected to boost sales in the market over the forecast period.

“Rising availability of indication-specific patient transportation solutions, along with the integration of connective technology such as artificial intelligence (AI) and IoT in beds and chairs will push sales in the market in the forthcoming years,” says Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Global Patient Transport Services Industry Key Takeaways:

Based on application, the non-emergency transportation held about 4% of the total market share in 2021, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

of the total market share in 2021, and the trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. In terms of end users, the hospitals segment accounted for 45.9% of the total market share in 2021.

Sales in the U.S. patient transportation market are projected to increase at a 6.3% CAGR over the assessment period.

Germany will witness high demand for patient transportation solutions, rising at a 6% CAGR through 2032.

China will continue dominating the East Asia patient transportation market, with sales growing at a 5.9% CAGR over the forecast period.

Global Patient Transport Services Industry Competition Landscape

Key players operating in the global patient transportation market are improve their product portfolios by incorporating breakthrough technologies for comprehensive patient care throughout the transportation process. In addition to this, the newly developed products can be personalised for use in response to certain disease-related events. For instance:

Stryker launched the industry’s first linked ambulance cot in March 2022, building on the success of its predecessor, the Power-PRO 2 powered ambulance cot. Greater manoeuvrability, improved safety, and connectivity tools are all part of the new development, which will help to mitigate time and cost constraints.

In December 2021, Vendlet launched a new powered patient turning aid.

Global Patient Transport Services Industry Key Players :

Envision Healthcare

London Ambulance Service NHS Trust

Acadian Ambulance Service

BVG India Limited

America Patient Transport Services, Inc

Falck Denmark A/S

Air Medical Group Holdings, Inc.

Air Methods Corporation

Ziqitza Healthcare Limited

Medivic Aviation

Ambulette Services refers to the transport of patients who require medical assistance or monitoring during transit from one location to another, such as from a hospital to a healthcare facility or home. PTS can be provided by various organizations, including private companies, non-profit organizations, and government agencies.

PTS can include various types of transportation, such as ambulances, medical helicopters, or specialized vehicles designed to transport patients with mobility limitations. The service may also include medical personnel, such as paramedics or nurses, who are trained to provide medical care during transport.

Market Segments Covered in Global Patient Transport Services Industry Analysis

By Transport Vehicle:

Ground Ambulance

Air Ambulance

Water Ambulance

By Emergency Services Type:

Emergency Services

Non-emergency Services

By Equipment Type:

Advanced Life Support (ALS) Patient Transport Services

Basic Life Support (BLS) Patient Transport Services

