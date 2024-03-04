Veterinary Supplements Market is Expected to Gain Popularity Across the Globe by 2031

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-04 — /EPR Network/ — The veterinary supplements market encompasses a diverse range of products designed to address specific nutritional needs and health concerns in animals. These supplements may include vitamins, minerals, amino acids, probiotics, and herbal extracts, among other ingredients. They are available in various forms such as tablets, powders, liquids, and chews, catering to different preferences and administration methods for pets and livestock.

Veterinary Supplements market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 15.2 Bn by the end of 2031, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period, 2023-2031

The significant players operating in the global Veterinary Supplements market are

Zoetis, Ceva Sante Animale, Elanco Animal Health, Vetoquinol S.A., Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc, Merck Animal Health, Virbac S.A., Boehringer Ingelheim, Norbrook Laboratories Limited, Hester Biosciences Limited, Merial Animal Health Limited, Novartis Animal Health, Inc., Nutreco N.V., and Ouro Fino Saúde Animal.

Drivers of Market Growth:

Rising Pet Ownership: The growing trend of pet humanization has led to increased spending on pet healthcare products, including supplements. Pet owners are increasingly proactive about maintaining the health and longevity of their furry companions, driving demand for high-quality veterinary supplements.

Focus on Preventive Healthcare: With a shift towards preventive healthcare strategies, there’s growing awareness among pet owners and livestock producers about the importance of nutritional supplementation in maintaining optimal health and preventing diseases. Veterinary supplements play a vital role in filling nutritional gaps and supporting overall wellness in animals.

Expansion of Livestock Industry: The expansion of the global livestock industry, driven by population growth, urbanization, and rising demand for animal-derived products, has created opportunities for the veterinary supplements market. Livestock producers are increasingly incorporating supplements into feed formulations to enhance animal growth, productivity, and disease resistance.

Advancements in Formulation Technologies: Technological advancements in formulation technologies have enabled the development of innovative and palatable supplement formulations that are easy to administer and highly bioavailable. These advancements enhance the efficacy and consumer acceptance of veterinary supplements, driving market growth.

Current Trends in the Veterinary Supplements Market:

Demand for Natural and Organic Products: There’s a growing preference for natural and organic ingredients in veterinary supplements, driven by consumer demand for safe and sustainable products. Manufacturers are responding by formulating supplements with high-quality, ethically sourced ingredients to meet this demand.

Customized and Condition-Specific Supplements: Increasingly, veterinarians and pet owners are seeking customized supplement solutions tailored to the specific needs and health conditions of individual animals. This trend has led to the development of condition-specific supplements targeting joint health, skin and coat support, digestive health, and immune function.

Online Retail Channels: The proliferation of online retail channels has transformed the distribution landscape for veterinary supplements, providing consumers with convenient access to a wide range of products and information. E-commerce platforms offer a platform for manufacturers to reach a broader audience and engage directly with consumers.

Emphasis on Transparency and Quality Assurance: With growing scrutiny on product safety and efficacy, there’s a heightened emphasis on transparency and quality assurance in the veterinary supplements market. Manufacturers are investing in rigorous testing, quality control measures, and certifications to ensure the integrity of their products and build trust with consumers.

Future Outlook and Opportunities:

The future of the veterinary supplements market looks promising, with several key opportunities on the horizon:

Expansion into Emerging Markets: The growing pet population and rising disposable incomes in emerging markets present significant growth opportunities for the veterinary supplements market. As pet ownership rates increase and awareness of pet healthcare grows, demand for supplements is expected to rise in regions such as Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East.

Innovations in Ingredient Science: Ongoing advancements in ingredient science, including the discovery of novel nutraceutical compounds and delivery systems, hold promise for the development of next-generation veterinary supplements with enhanced efficacy and bioavailability.

Integration of Digital Health Solutions: The integration of digital health solutions, such as wearable devices and telemedicine platforms, presents opportunities to monitor and optimize the effectiveness of veterinary supplements in real-time, enabling personalized and data-driven approaches to animal health management.

Collaborative Partnerships: Collaborative partnerships between manufacturers, veterinarians, research institutions, and regulatory bodies are essential for driving innovation, establishing industry standards, and expanding market reach. By leveraging synergies and expertise across the ecosystem, stakeholders can unlock new opportunities for growth and differentiation.

Market Segmentation –

Supplement Type

Antioxidants

Vitamins

Proteins / Amino acids

Enzymes

Probiotics

Essential Fatty Acids

Others

Animal Type

Companion Animals

Dog

Cat

Livestock

Cattle

Horse

Sheep

Others

Application / Benefit Area

Joint Health Support

Calming / Stress / Anxiety

Digestive Health

Energy & Electrolytes

Immunity Support

Skin & Coat Health

Others

Dosage Form

Pills & Tablets

Chewables

Powders

Others

Distribution Channel

Small Animal Veterinary

Large Animal Veterinary

Mixed Animal Veterinary

Retail Stores

Drug Stores

Online Sales

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Veterinary Supplements Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Reasons to Buy The Veterinary Supplements Market Report: –

1.Regional report analysis highlighting the consumption of products/services in a region also shows the factors that influence the market in each region.

2.Reports provide opportunities and threats faced by suppliers in the Veterinary Supplements industry around the world.

The report shows regions and sectors with the fastest growth potential.

3.A competitive environment that includes market rankings of major companies, along with new product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions.

4.The report provides an extensive corporate profile consisting of company overviews, company insights, product benchmarks, and SWOT analysis for key market participants.

5.This report provides the industry’s current and future market outlook on the recent development, growth opportunities, drivers, challenges, and two regional constraints emerging in advanced regions.

