India Power Tools Market: Projected Expansion to Reach US$ 1,563.1 Million by 2033, Sustaining a Consistent 8.6% CAGR

The India power tools market value is forecast to increase from US$ 686.0 million in 2023 to US$ 1,563.1 million by 2033. Over the assessment period, demand for power tools in India is projected to surge at a CAGR of 8.6%.

The construction segment is anticipated to maintain its dominance in the India power tools industry until 2033, with an estimated volume share of 31.5% by 2023. Conversely, the impact wrench segment is expected to experience significant growth, with a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 10.7% projected through 2033.

The expansion of power tools in the Indian industry is attributed to their seamless and effective performance across various sectors. This growth is particularly driven by the increasing adoption of automation and robotics in the manufacturing sector, where power tools are utilized for diverse operations such as drilling and cutting. Additionally, power tools play a crucial role in the Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) industry, facilitating expedited repairs, minimized downtime, and optimized maintenance costs.

Within the construction industry in India, the escalating demand for power tools is fueled by infrastructure development initiatives. These initiatives, including government programs such as the National Infrastructure Pipeline and Smart Cities Mission, as well as ongoing metro projects, underscore the reliance on power tools for tasks ranging from drilling to grinding.

The space industry presents numerous new opportunities for power tool utilization in manufacturing, construction, and repair roles. With the emergence of private operators in this sector, the demand for power tools is expected to increase significantly. Additionally, in industries such as wood processing and manufacturing, power tools are regarded as essential for transforming raw materials into refined products like veneers and lumber, particularly as the demand for round wood grows. Therefore, there is a need for advanced and efficient solutions to fully exploit the potential of these raw materials.

Key Takeaways from the Report:

The adoption of power tools in India is projected to thrive at 6% CAGR through 2033.

CAGR through 2033. By tools type, the impact wrench segment is expected to total a valuation of US$ 239.0 million by 2033.

by 2033. By application, the construction segment is set to hold an industry share of 5% in 2023.

in 2023. South India is expected to account for a significant share of about 8% in 2033.

in 2033. The West India power tools industry value is anticipated to reach US$ 474.7 million by 2033.

by 2033. Gujrat is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 205.4 million by 2033.

“India’s power tool industry is growing, driven by their efficiency and accuracy across industries. The manufacturing sector leads the demand, fueled by automation needs. From DIY trends to infrastructure development, power tools play an important role. Even in the emerging space sector, they are transforming India’s industrial landscape and demanding sophisticated solutions for optimal performance in diverse applications.”- opines Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights (FMI).

Competitive Landscape

The India power tools industry is fragmented, with leading players accounting for about 40% to 45% of the share. Key power tools companies in India are investing in continuous research to produce new products and increase their production capacity to meet end-user demand. They are also showing an inclination toward adopting strategies, including acquisitions, partnerships, mergers, and facility expansions to strengthen their footprint.

Key Industry Players

Kulkarni Power Tools Ltd. CUMI Ralli Wolf Aegon Electrex India Ltd. Metabo AG Techtronic Industries Company Limited JK Files & Engineering Limited ENDICO POWER TOOLS ITW Robert Bosch Power Tools GmbH Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. Atlas Copco AB Caterpillar Inc. Apex Tool Group Koki Holdings Co., Ltd. DeWalt, Milwaukee Electric Tool Corporation Hilti Corporation Makita Corporation Panasonic Corporation Kyocera Corporation Ingersoll Rand, Inc.

Recent Developments in India Power Tools Industry:

In July 2019, Snap-on launched its 14.4-volt cordless In-Line Drill, providing 65 inch-pounds of torque for tight, hard-to-reach applications in manufacturing, aviation, and industrial environments.

In April 2020, Metabo Corporation launched its Power-up metalworking & concrete grinder. Metabo’s new professional heavy-duty metalworking grinder line is designed for weld cleaning and removal, pipefitting, metal fabrication, shipbuilding, and beveling. The grinders are also ideal for many applications in the shop, such as cutting bars, rods, and bolts.

More Insights into the India Power Tools Industry Report

In its latest report, Future Market Insights (FMI) offers an unbiased analysis of the India power tools industry, providing historical data from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period 2023 to 2033. To understand India’s industry potential, growth, and scope, the market is segmented based on tool type, technology, application, sales type and region.

India Power Tools Industry Segmentation

By Tools Type:

Drilling Product

Fastening Product

Heat Gun

Angle Grinder

Chain Saw

Orbital Sander

Jigsaw

Impact Wrench

Circular Saw

By Technology:

Electric Corded Cordless Li-ion Battery Lead Acid Battery Others (Ni-Cd, Ni-MH)

Pneumatic

By Application:

Manufacturing Metal Fabrication Automotive Railways Aerospace Furniture Others

MRO Services Facility Management Automotive Aerospace Other Industrial

DIY

Construction

Sales Channel:

Online

Offline

By Region:

North India

East India

West India

South India

