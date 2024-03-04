Fiber Drums Market Set to Expand, Fueled by Consumer Preference for Sustainable Packaging Solutions, Forecasting a CAGR of 5.7% to Reach US$ 1.80 Billion by 2033

The fiber drums market is positioned for substantial growth, projected to be valued at US$ 1.1 billion in 2023, with a steady CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. By 2033, the market is anticipated to achieve a valuation of US$ 1.80 billion. Fiber drums play a crucial role in ensuring safe shipping and durability, particularly in sectors such as food and agro-allied, pharmaceuticals, and chemicals.

The shifting consumer landscape, marked by a growing environmental consciousness, is driving the demand for sustainable packaging solutions, influencing the adoption of fiber drums. As public attitudes toward sustainability continue to evolve, the demand for eco-friendly packaging is on the rise.

The lightweight and robust nature of round and square fiber drums ensures the safety of packaged goods, contributing to the growth of the market. Despite potential risks, fiber drums offer cost-effectiveness and superior corrosion resistance compared to plastic or steel drums. The increasing transportation of food products, ingredients, and flavorings is expected to drive the growth of the food and agro-allied sector, contributing to a forecasted 1.6 times growth.

Over the forecast period (2023 to 2033), the fiber drums market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.7%. Europe and East Asia are poised to dominate the global market, accounting for 50% of the market share, driven by the cost-effective shipping advantages of lightweight fiber drums.

Get a Sample PDF of the Report: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-6853

End-use Industry Demand is Swelling

Fiber drums are widely utilized in a wide range of end uses and applications, including medicinal, food and beverage, sanitary chemicals, paints, adhesives, and a variety of other chemicals. Distinct end-use sectors have different needs; for example, the food and beverage segment requires FDA-compliant containers, which round fiber drums can meet.

New manufacturing technologies enable the insertion of internal and external liners, increasing resistance and performance for a wide range of new applications. For less-weight and lower-volume items, square fiber drums are also available.

Both designs and styles are acceptable for packing hazardous solids and are UN-approved. Numerous end customers favor fiber drum barrels over alternatives because of their inexpensive price. During the forecast period, the chemical industry is anticipated to command a sizable fiber drums market share

Key Takeaways:

From 2023 to 2033, the metal closure category may expand at a CAGR of 5.7% by closure type in the fiber drums market.

The food and agro-allied industry category might develop at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2023 to 2033, according to the end-user segment.

Between 2023 and 2033, China market might expand at a CAGR of 6.8%, reaching US$ 346.8 Million.

By 2033, Japan fiber drums market may have increased at a CAGR of 5.6%, reaching US$ 96.6 million.

By 2033, the United States market is anticipated to record a CAGR of 4.2% and reach US$ 239.2 Million.

By 2033, Canada market can have grown at a CAGR of 4.9%, reaching US$ 92.6 million.

Germany fiber drums market could have expanded at a CAGR of 4.8% by 2033 and may have amounted to US$ 94.5 Million.

Purchase Now to Access Segment-specific Information and uncover Key Trends, Drivers, and Challenges: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/6853

Growth Drivers:

Sustainable Packaging Demands: The increasing emphasis on eco-friendly and sustainable packaging solutions is a major driver for the fiber drums market. As businesses and consumers alike prioritize environmentally conscious choices, the demand for fiber drums, which are often made from renewable resources, is on the rise. Stringent Regulations on Plastic Packaging: Governments and regulatory bodies worldwide are implementing strict regulations on plastic packaging due to environmental concerns. This regulatory environment is pushing industries to adopt alternative packaging materials, such as fiber drums, contributing to the growth of the market. Global Industrialization and Trade Expansion: With the ongoing globalization and expansion of international trade, there is a growing need for reliable and robust packaging solutions. Fiber drums, known for their durability and ability to protect goods during transit, are becoming increasingly popular in industries that engage in global supply chains. Increasing Demand in Pharmaceutical and Chemical Industries: The pharmaceutical and chemical sectors require secure and contamination-free packaging for their products. Fiber drums, with their resistance to corrosion and ability to protect against external elements, are witnessing a surge in demand from these industries, driving overall market growth. Rising Popularity of Customization: As businesses seek unique and brand-specific packaging solutions, the trend of customized fiber drums is gaining traction. Manufacturers offering personalized designs, sizes, and printing options are attracting more clients across various industries, stimulating the growth of the fiber drums market.

Industry Trends:

Advancements in Material Technology: Ongoing research and development in material science are leading to innovations in fiber drum manufacturing. New materials and composite structures are enhancing the strength, durability, and cost-effectiveness of fiber drums, making them more attractive to a wider range of industries. Focus on Lightweight Packaging: The demand for lightweight packaging solutions is driving innovation in the fiber drums market. Manufacturers are developing lightweight yet sturdy designs to reduce transportation costs and enhance overall efficiency in the supply chain, aligning with the broader industry trend toward sustainability. Integration of Smart Packaging Technologies: Smart packaging technologies, such as RFID tags and sensors, are being integrated into fiber drums to provide real-time tracking and monitoring capabilities. This trend enhances supply chain visibility, improves inventory management, and meets the growing demand for transparency in various industries. E-commerce Boom and Last-Mile Delivery Challenges: The exponential growth of e-commerce is influencing the packaging industry, and fiber drums are no exception. The market is witnessing trends such as the development of compact and easy-to-handle fiber drum designs to address the challenges of last-mile delivery in the e-commerce sector. Global Supply Chain Resilience: The disruptions caused by events like the COVID-19 pandemic have highlighted the importance of resilient supply chains. Fiber drums, known for their robustness and protective qualities, are becoming integral to strategies aimed at building resilient and adaptable supply chains, especially in industries where secure packaging is critical.

Request Report Methodology: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-6853

Key Fiber Drum Manufacturers

Grief Inc. Sonoco Products Company Mauser Group N.V. C.L Smith Company Schutz Container Systems, Inc. Orlando Drum & Container Corporation Industrial Container Services, Inc. Three Rivers Packaging Inc. Patrick J. Kelly Drums Fiberstar Drums Limited Milford Barrel Co Inc. Great Western Containers Inc. Enviro-Pak, Inc. Berlin Packaging Fiber Drum Company

Key Segments

By Capacity:

Below 25 Gallons

25-50 Gallons

50-75 Gallons

Above 75 Gallons

By Closure Type:

Metal Closure

Plastic Closure

Fiber/ Cardboard Closure

By End Use:

Chemical Industry

Food & Agro Allied Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Building & Construction Industry

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa

Author

Ismail Sutaria (Lead Consultant, Packaging and Materials) has over 8 years of experience in market research and consulting in the packaging & materials industry. Ismail’s strength lies in identifying key challenges faced by the client and offering logical and actionable insights to equip the clients with strategic decision-making power.

Ismail has been an instrumental part of several transformational consulting assignments. His key skills include competitive benchmarking, opportunity assessment, macroeconomic analysis, and business transformation advisory. Ismail is an MBA holder in Marketing and has a Bachelor’s Degree in Mathematics.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer, Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube