Sports Nutrition Market Soars to US$ 61.6 Billion by 2033: Exploring Growth | Future Market Insights

The Sports Nutrition Market is experiencing remarkable growth, with its value increasing from US$ 24.8 billion in 2022 to US$ 26.7 billion in 2023. Projections are even more exciting, with an expected value of US$ 61.6 billion by 2033, representing an impressive 11.5% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2023 to 2033.

Rising health consciousness, growing engagement in sports and fitness activities, and the need for specialised nutrition products among athletes and fitness enthusiasts are all contributing to this growth. As customers prioritise wellness and performance enhancement, the sports nutrition industry expands, providing a comprehensive selection of solutions to meet a variety of needs.

Future Market Insights (FMI), an ESOMAR-certified consulting organisation, expects the sports nutrition market to develop rapidly through 2021 and beyond. Demand for organic sports nutrition beverages will rise, boosting market sales.

Get Your Sample Report Now!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-12060

Online training facilities and health programmes have increased sales of ready-to-drink sports beverages as well as energy bars with an emphasis on sports nutrition. To take advantage of the opportunities that are currently available, manufacturers are working with local and regional fitness centres.

Key Takeaways from FMI’s Sports Nutrition Market Study

Trend for veganism and healthy lifestyle among fitness enthusiasts will drive the sales of plant-derived ingredient sports nutrition. This segment is expected to hold maximum share in the global market. In terms of nature, organic segment will exhibit higher growth as compared to conventional backed by the rising demand for natural and organic products For B2C, flavored sports nutrition beverages are expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period Expansion of online fitness and retail channels will spur the sales of sports nutrition, exceeding a valuation of US$ 64.1 Bn by 2031 The U.S. is expected to be the most lucrative market across North America during the assessment period India will emerge as a lucrative market backed by the rising demand for organic sports nutrition products in the country

“Growing prevalence of obesity across the globe is pushing the people to opt for healthy lifestyle. With emergence of online fitness centers and health classes, manufacturers are forging partnerships and alliances with local and regional fitness centers generating lucrative revenues,” says the FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Nestlé S.A., Red Bull GmbH, Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Keurig Dr. Pepper, Inc., Nutrabolt, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Optimum Nutrition, Inc., Premier Nutrition Corporation, Biothrive Sciences, Nutrabolt, Now Foods, INC Sports Nutrition, Vitaco Health, and Uelzena Group. among others are some prominent players operating in the sports nutrition market.

Report Methodology!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-12060

Sports Nutrition Market by Category

B2B

By Ingredient Type:

Plant-Derived Ingredient Soy Protein Rice Protein Pea Protein Potato Protein

Animal Derived Ingredient Creatine Milk Protein Whey Protein Concentrates Casein BCAA (Branded Chain Amino Acid)

Blends

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

B2C

By Function:

Energizing Products

Rehydration

Pre-Workout

Recovery

Weight Management

By Product Form:

Ready-To-Drink

Energy & Protein Bar

Powder

Tablets/Capsules

By Flavour:

Regular

Flavored Fruit Punch Berries Citrus Chocolate Vanilla Others



By Sales Channel:

Modern Trade

Convenience Store

Specialty Store

Pharmacy Store

Online Retail

Other Sales Channel

By Nature:

Organic

Conventional

By Price Range:

Economic

Premium

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is the current sports nutrition market value?

The sports nutrition market is expected to exceed US$ 19,302.2 Mn in 2021

At what rate did the sports nutrition market grow between 2016 and 2020?

The sports nutrition market projected steady growth, registering a CAGR at 7.4% between 2016 and 2020.

What are the key trends driving sports nutrition sales?

Rising trend for clean-label and non-GMO products and easy availability of flavored nutritional sports energy drinks and products will increase the sales.

Who are the leading players of sports nutrition?

Nestlé S.A., Red Bull GmbH, Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Keurig Dr. Pepper Inc., Nutrabolt, and GlaxoSmithKline plc., are the top players identified by Future Market Insights.

What will be the demand outlook for North America sports nutrition market?

North America’s sports nutrition market demand is set to rise at 10.7% CAGR over the forecast period of 2021 and 2031.

What is the market share of leading players in sports nutrition market?

The top players in the sports nutrition market will collectively account for 50-55% of global market share in the year 2021.

At what rate will sports nutrition demand rise in Europe?

Demand for sports nutrition across Europe will exhibit healthy expansion at 9.9% CAGR during the forecast period of 2021 and 2031.

Which are the top countries driving the sports nutrition market sales?

Top countries in terms of sports nutrition sales are China, the U.K., the U.S., India and Germany.

What is the current market share of Japan and South Korea in the global Sports nutrition market?

In 2021, South Korea will account for 0.7% of global sports nutrition market share, while Japan will contribute over 0.5% of global market share.

Drive Your Growth Strategy: Purchase the Report for Key Insights!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/checkout/12060

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube