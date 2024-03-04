Exploring the Escalating Demand for Microalgae in the Fertilizers Sector, Projected to Reach US$ 28.7 Million by 2033 with a 10% CAGR

According to Future Market Insights (FMI), the demand for microalgae in the fertilisers sector is expected to expand steadily. Its total market value is predicted to exceed US$ 28.7 million by 2033, up from US$ 11 million in 2023. The demand for microalgae in the fertilisers sector is expected to increase at a 10% CAGR from 2023 to 2033.

Microalgae is an organic, natural material that produces renewable energy from seawater or freshwater. Various species are discovering water retention and nutrition roles for various soil profiles.

For many years, they have been employed as a soil conditioner in several trials, where liquid preparation and powdered extracts have been used successfully on cereal crops, resulting in greater crop production, higher nutrient uptake, and improved herbicide tolerance.

Dry algae is also gaining traction as compost, assisting in soil binding, making it ideal for use as a bio-fertilizer. As dry algae is an organic material, it may store nutrients and provide them to plants via capillary action for a longer period.

Conventional chemical fertilizers dissolve in water and settle deep in the ground. Consequently, nutrients in fertilizers become unavailable over time. Microalgae fertilizers are used to resolve this problem. It also increases the soil’s water-holding capacity and the intermolecular space between soil molecules, allowing sufficient aeration to reach the root system.

Consumer preference for organic and environment-friendly fertilizers to enhance crop yield along with increasing concerns about sustainability drive the demand for microalgae in the fertilizers industry. Rising concerns pertaining to reduced soil salinization, greenhouse emissions, and abiotic stress in agriculture are driving the demand for natural ingredient-based fertilizers, supporting the incorporation of microalgae.

Growing Applications of Microalgae Residue

Cyanobacteria and microalgae have numerous applications and are a significant source of bioactive compounds. Generally, microalga is a rich source of essential macro and micro-elements, which can be used as a protein source in food, feed, and fertilizer applications.

Microalgae contain lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins. Lipids extracted from algae are rich in oxygen (O) (26.3%), C (49.0%), N (5.76%) and hydrogen (H) (6.96%).

Untreated microalgae and microalgae biomass are rich in organic matter and macronutrient contents. This supports soil fertility, which in turn helps consumers to gain higher crop yield. Moreover, the cost of microalgae is comparatively low. Therefore, several fertilizer manufacturers utilize algae waste in their products.

Who is Winning?

Key players who are engaging in producing and supplying microalgae in fertilizers sector are actively involved in changing market strategies and expanding production capacities to keep up with the demand for microalgae in the fertilizers sector.

Some of the key players operating in microalgae demand analysis in the animal feed sector include DIC Corporation, Cyanotech Corporation, Koninkliijke DSM NV, Roquette Frères, BASF SE, Fuji Chemical Industries Co., Ltd., Parry Nutraceuticals, BGG (Beijing Gingko Group), KDI Ingredients, Sinoway Industrial Co., ltd., INNOBIO Corporation Limited, Yunnan Alphy Biotech Co., Ltd, Algaecan Biotech Ltd., Algatechnologies Ltd., Cardax, Inc, Igene Biotechnology, Inc., Fenchem Biotek Ltd., AstaReal Inc., Valensa International, Kunming Biogenic Co., Ltd., and many others.

Demand for Microalgae in Fertilizers Sector by Category

By Species Type:

Spirulina

Chlorella

Dunaliella

Schizochytrium

Euglena

Nannochloropsis

Nostoc

Others

By Source:

Marine water

Fresh Water

By End Use Application:

Biofertilizers

Biocontrole

Soil microalgae

Biostimulants

Fungicide & Insecticide

Pesticide

Soil Conditioner

Agriculture Herbicide

Animal Repellent

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in the Report

What is demand for microalgae in fertilizers sector market size?

Propelled by improvements in research and development and emerging technologies in the fertilizers sector, the global demand for microalgae in fertilizers sector will surpass US$ 9,479.4 Thousand in 2021 and it is also expected to surpass US$ 21,747.6 Thousand by 2031.

At what rate did the demand for microalgae in fertilizers sector expand in the last five years?

According to FMI’s analysis, demand for microalgae in fertilizers sector sales have grown at 6.6% CAGR between 2016 and 2020. The market’s valuation stood at over US$ 8,805.2 Thousand in 2020.

What are the key trends shaping the demand for microalgae in fertilizers sector?

Key trends shaping the market include growing environment-friendly and sustainable agricultural practices. Organic farming will continue fuelling the demand for microalgae in the fertilizers sector across the forecast period. High biotechnology potential for soil research is driving consumer attention.

What are the key factors driving demand for microalgae in fertilizers sectors?

Growing requirements of soil conditioners, efforts to improve abiotic stress tolerance to improve crop yield and stability of soil drive the demand for microalgae in fertilizers sector over forecast period.

What are the statistics of microalgae demand in the North America fertilizer sector?

Demand for microalgae in the fertilizer sector in North America is set to rise, aided by the demand for bio-fertilizers across the U.S. and Canada. As per FMI research, North America will hold 34.3% of the global demand in 2021.

