Future Prospects of the Construction Fasteners Industry 2023-2030

Grand View Research's construction fasteners sector database is a collection of market sizing information & forecasts, trade data, pricing intelligence, competitive benchmarking analyses, macro-environmental analyses, and regulatory & technological framework studies.

The economic value generated by the construction fasteners industry was estimated at approximately USD 26.67 billion in 2022. This economic output is an amalgamation of businesses that are involved in the manufacturing, distribution & supply, and application of construction fasteners.

Mechanical Anchors Market Insights

The global mechanical anchors market size was estimated at USD 1,855.1 million in 2022 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.8% from 2023 to 2030. The mechanical anchors have high potential demand and installation across the building and construction sector including historic masonry materials. These anchors mechanically hold themselves in the base material with the help of friction and some type of movement to achieve holding values. Mechanical concrete anchors are gaining growth in the market due to their wide range and benefits in concrete applications. Various types of mechanical anchors are available in the market including wedge anchors, sleeve anchors, machine screw anchors, hammer drive anchors, single expansion anchors, and double expansion anchors. They have usage across various applications in accordance with their properties and benefits which are expected to boost their demand in the market.

Chemical Anchors Market Insights

The global chemical anchors market size was valued at USD 870.8 million in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.1% from 2020 to 2028. The market growth is attributed to the rising demand for the product in the construction industry owing to its superior performance as compared to mechanical anchors. The market growth was dampened in the H1 of 2020 due to the global outbreak of the COVID-19, which lead to the temporary closure of construction projects and other industrial activities across several countries. However, the restart of projects in the second half of 2020 with stricter restrictions and social distancing, as part of the unlock programs by governments, is expected to stabilize the growth of the construction industry.

Bolts Market Insights

The global bolts market size to be valued at USD 55.3 billion by 2028 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.3% from 2021 to 2028. The rising adoption of automated bolt fastening systems coupled with the growing penetration of carbon and alloy bolts in various application industries is expected to bolster the market growth over the forecast period. The market has been witnessing extensive technological developments in the production of lightweight bolts for automotive and industrial applications, which is expected to increase their application scope. The market has also exhibited trends of sourcing high-quality materials and developing simple designs & structures that are convenient to assemble.

Competitive Insights

The construction nails market is categorized as highly competitive owing to the presence of a number of large- and small-sized manufacturers of different types of these nails in their product portfolios. These players are focused on increasing their market share by adopting various strategies such as new product launches, research and development, mergers & acquisitions, and collaborations. Quality is a key factor for consumers, thus, the manufacturers are focusing on quality certification to gain consumer confidence.

