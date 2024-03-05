Rising Trend of Culture Exploration Boosts Art Tourism to a US$ 52.42 Billion Industry by 2032 | FMI

As per a recent market analysis by Future Market Insights (FMI), art tourism market is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 43 Billion in 2022. Sales are projected to increase at a 2% CAGR, with the market size reaching US$ 52.42 Billion by 2032.

The economic growth of the nation, area, or town where these artistic or cultural activities are typically held is boosted by art and cultural tourism. In addition to providing outstanding artists with a platform to display their abilities, art tourism draws valuable commerce to the location where it is promoted. A city’s identity cannot exist without art. Aside from generating income for the state or region, art tourism also strengthens the local economy, promotes non-art enterprises, and creates employment opportunities. The opportunity to participate in activities relating to art is also given to local artists. Additionally, art tourism promotes hotels.

The frequent visits of tourists to the hotels in the town where the events are taking place pushes hoteliers to infuse their establishment with a local flavor. To accommodate a growing number of tourists, hotel owners also enable local artists to display their talent in their establishments. Many times, art-related events are organized to raise money for a worthwhile cause. The funds raised from visitors in exchange for entry tickets are either donated to non-profit organizations as financial support for their selfless work or utilized to educate underprivileged children.

Also the regional as well as national governments are taking extreme efforts to increase the popularity of Art tourism amongst travelers. While United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) is also taking sincere efforts to empower the art tourism market by launching new initiatives to attract more and more tourists. They are also offering packaged deals including various artistic activities to uplift the sector. The Art tourism market is expected to grow at an admirable rate in the coming time.

“Increase in the number of concerts and art events with more people gaining interest in Art will prove to be beneficial for the Art Tourism. “Says an FMI analyst.

Key Takeaways:

By booking channel, the online booking segment is anticipated to hold a noteworthy share of nearly 70%.

Based on packages, Art tourism travelers will continue to opt packaged and group tour deals over the normal travel deals.

In terms of booking channel, online booking segment is estimated to account for the relatively highest value share in the Art market as this mode of booking is very convenient.

Leading players in the Art Tourism Market

Trafalgar

The Ultimate Travel Company

Art of Travel

Art Tours Ltd.

Imago Artis Travel

Paint Away Tours

Martin Randall Travel

Art Tourism Market by Category

By Art Type, Art Tourism Market is segmented as:

Concerts & Performances

Events & Exhibitions

Art Galleries & Museums

Film festivals

By Booking Channel, Art Tourism Market is segmented as:

Phone Booking

Online Booking

In Person Booking

By Tourist Type, Art Tourism Market is segmented as:

Domestic

International

By Tour Type, Art Tourism Market is segmented as:

Independent Traveler

Tour Group

Package Traveller

By Age Group, Art Tourism Market is segmented as:

15-25 Years

26-35 Years

36-45 Years

46-55 Years

56-65 Years

66-75 Years

By Region, Art Tourism Market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

