Destination 2032: Germany Targets US$ 241,368.5 Million in Outbound Tourism Market | FMI

The Germany outbound tourism market is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 95,266.7 Million in 2022. Sales are projected to increase at a 9.7% CAGR from 2022 to 2032. The market is projected to reach US$ 241,368.5 Million by 2032.

Traveling abroad has numerous advantageous economic effects that extend beyond the travel and tourism sector. By boosting the economies of a wide variety of industries, including retail, healthcare, and education, outbound tourism can contribute to the improvement of the economies of many nations.

Even though Germany is positioned as a popular vacation spot and many Germans choose to stay home for their annual vacations, going overseas is nevertheless common for a variety of reasons. With connections to three of Germany’s most popular travel destinations, namely, the Netherlands, France, and Poland, Germany is well situated for travel by automobile (or bus) to most other European destinations.

Austria is Germany’s top outbound destination and comes with the benefit of having a land border with them. There are also convenient direct flight links between these two countries. France is renowned for providing a wide variety of city break vacation options, particularly in cities like Nimes and Nancy that also have robust cultural offerings. Health spas in Poland provide a wide range of services, such as cryotherapy, therapeutic pools, massages, pearl or mud baths, private fitness training with qualified trainers, yoga courses, meditation areas, JACUZZIS, saunas, and many other all-encompassing soothing procedures.

Key Takeaways from the Germany Outbound Tourism Market Study:

“The Germany outbound tourism market is being driven by rising demand for business trips and vacations, as well as the growing desire to visit various cultural & historical destinations,” says a FMI analyst.

Competitive Landscape: Germany Outbound Tourism Market

The German National Tourist Board (GNTB) collaborates globally with the Federal Cultural Institutes, the German Chambers of Commerce Abroad, the German Foreign Missions, Germany Trade & Invest (the Federal Economic Development Agency), and the Länder tourism marketing organizations.

The study divulges compelling insights on the Germany outbound tourism market based on purpose type (business, holiday/leisure, VFR & others), by booking channel (online travel agents, traditional agents, and direct booking), by tourist type (domestic and international), by tourism type (cultural & heritage tourism, medical tourism, eco/sustainable tourism, sports tourism, wellness tourism & others), by tour type (independent traveler, package traveler, and tour group), by consumer orientation (men and women), by age group (15-25 years, 26-35 years, 36-45 years, 46-55 years, and 66- 75 years) & region – forecast to 2017 – 2032.

