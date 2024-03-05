Hospitality Staffing Market Predicted to Surge to US$ 1886.6 Billion by 2032 with a Steady 6.9% CAGR | FMI

The hospitality staffing market is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9%, solidifying its position in the global industry. The market is expected to grow from its 2022 valuation of US$ 971.3 billion to US$ 1886.6 billion by 2032. In the past, the market was expanding at a slightly faster rate of 6.5% CAGR from 2015 to 2021, guaranteeing a market size of US$ 963.4 billion by that year.

The burgeoning expansion of the hospitality workforce market is ascribed to the recuperating hotel sector, the emergence of new tourist destinations, substantial reductions on travel packages, and cutting-edge technological platforms that facilitate end users’ access to travel destinations, lodging, and modes of transportation.

The hospitality industries need professionals with expertise who can enhance the quality of their services and who occasionally participate in training programmes to deepen their awareness of the workplace culture.

The growing population, along with new travel locations opening, are pushing the hospitality sector and government to invest more capital into the hotels, parks, monuments, and accommodation facilities, using the latest advanced technology.

The government and its initiative have put forward the agenda of making the travel and hospitality industry survive and then get it back on track. As soon as the restriction and lockdown had been lifted, the hospitality centers started hiring new employees.

The major restrictions that hold the hospitality staffing market backward are the use of third-party services along with the incompetency of the management that fails to hire the right set of staff that helps the business is growing exponentially.

The latest trend that changes the dynamics of the hospitality staffing market is the online marking system that helps the candidate gain market according to their skillset. This way, each position, and its required skillset gets fulfilled through these operations.

Key takeaways:

Market analysis explains that the market is categorized by work position, work and end user. These categories are further divided into small segments that expand their channels in multiple market spaces.

explains that the market is categorized by work position, work and end user. These categories are further divided into small segments that expand their channels in multiple market spaces. Manager segment is the largest segment by the work position type and will hold the biggest portion of the market in the forecast period, thriving at CAGR of 4.3% through 2032. The growth of segments is attributed to leadership vacuum, rising management issues, new project-based companies setting up in FMCG and travel industry.

and Growing population along with new travels locations opening through are pushing the hospitality sector and government to invest more capital into the hotels, parks, monuments and accommodation facilities, using the latest advanced technology.

Key Segments

By Work Position Type:

Manager

Specialist

Attendant

Others (Chefs, Auditor, Receptionist)

By Work Type:

Event Caterers

Janitors

Parking Attendants

Banquet and Restaurant Servers

Others (Prep Cooks, Housekeepers)

By End-use Industry:

Food and Beverages

Travel & Tourism

Lodging

Competitive landscape:

Some of the hospitality staffing market competitors listed in the FMI’s study on Hospitality staffing market are Hospitality Staffing Solutions, Remedy Intelligent Staffing, Allinace Recruitment Agency, The Service Companies, Inc., Alrich Hospitality Staffing Inc., Bolt Staffing Services, Hospitality Staffing UK, Luxe Hospitality Staffing, and Refugee Staffing Agency.

Recent Development

Hospitality staffing solutions has introduced its powering hospitality staffing solutions that cover workers and businesses and has also launched its new eBook named “Safety Matters: A Guide to Safety and Hospitality Contingent Labour”.

Remedy Intelligent Staffing has upgraded its hospitality staffing solutions with new best practices like introducing its app that can help the workers in finding jobs in the hospitality sector, pushing the sales of hospitality staffing solutions.

