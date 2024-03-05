Breathing Fresh Air: The Cooker Hood Market Eyes a US$ 17.15 Billion Valuation by 2032 | FMI

The global cooker hoods market is anticipated to grow at a 4.9% CAGR, with sales expected to reach US$ 12.1 Billion in 2022. In light of this, the global market for cooker hoods will grow to US$ 17.15 billion by 2032. Cooker hood sales account for 5–10% of the global market for home appliances.

The existence of major industry players in the nation is another element propelling the market. Cooker hood sales are being driven by small and medium-sized businesses’ success through new contracts and collaborations with technology-based startups, which is made possible by technical advancements.

An FMI researcher predicts that the introduction of ductless cooking hoods and the growing demand for smart kitchen appliances worldwide would boost market growth in the upcoming years.

Request a Sample Report and Explore New Growth Opportunities Now!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14890

In Europe, U.K is expected to account for a dominant share in the market owing to rapid development of more innovative, energy efficient, and technologically advanced household appliances.

Key Takeaways:

Based on product type, sales of integrated cooker hoods will remain high.

By applications, demand for cooker hoods in the residential segment will gain traction.

In terms of sales channel, the exclusive stores segment will expand at a considerable pace over the assessment period.

The U.K. will continue dominating the Europe cooker hoods market over the forecast period amid high demand for smart kitchen appliances.

India will emerge as a lucrative pocket owing to the expansion of the foodservice sector in the country.

Competition Landscape

Appliances are being integrated with Internet of Things (IoT) platforms by market players. Apps for mobile and desktop devices allow smart kitchen equipment to work remotely and wirelessly,in real-time. Mergers and acquisitions, as well as product development and innovation, are among the strategies adopted by key players to gain a competitive edge.

Request the Full Report Methodology Now!

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-14890

Adding new features and functionality is a major concern for companies. Major players present in the Cooker Hoods market are Bosch, Miele, Siemens, Elica hoods, Midea, Luxair Cooker Hoods Limited, Inflame Appliances Ltd, Eico A/S, Westin, Candy Hoover Group S.r.l, Falmec Kitchen Appliance Limited and Hafele Appliances among others.

Cooker Hoods Market by Category

By Product Type:

Chimney/wall-mounted cooker hoods

Integrated cooker hoods

Downdraft cooker hoods

By Technology:

Extraction Technology

Filter less Technology

By Application:

Residential

Commercial

By Sales Channel:

Multi-Brand Stores

Exclusive Stores

Online Stores

Independent Stores

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

About Future Market Insights, Inc. (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 5000 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube