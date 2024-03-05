2032 Vision: The Microwave Market’s Estimated Worth at US$ 11.84 Billion | FMI

Posted on 2024-03-05 by in Advertising // 0 Comments

In 2022, the global microwave market is projected to grow to a value of US$8 billion. Microwave sales are anticipated to rise at a consistent 4% CAGR, bringing the market size to US$ 11.84 billion by 2032.

The number of individuals living in cities has increased due to the rise in nuclear households. Along with rising sales of frozen meals, consumers’ busy schedules are predicted to fuel the demand for microwaves.

Furthermore, global expansion in the foodservice and hospitality industries will boost microwave sales. It is also predicted that a rise in catering contracts will increase demand for microwaves in the business sector.

Newmarket opportunities are likely to arise from the growing popularity of connected household appliances, such as the inverter-based microwave. The ongoing trend of smart household appliances will create opportunities for growth for microwave manufacturers over the forecast period.

Get your Sample Report to Boost Your Industry Knowledge for Valuable Insights!
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-14933

Key Takeaways:

  • Based on structure, sales of countertop microwaves will increase at a 3.3% CAGR over the forecast period.
  • In terms of applications, demand for microwaves in the commercial sector will grow at a 4.1% CAGR through 2032.
  • By sales channel, the online segment will hold a dominant share in the market over the assessment period.
  • Sales of microwaves in the U.S. will rise at a 1.1% CAGR over the forecast period.
  • China will emerge as a lucrative pocket, with sales growing at a 10.2% CAGR through 2032.
  • Demand for microwaves in India will increase at a 8% CAGR over the forecast period.

Competition Landscape

Aggressive promotional techniques, marketing, and new product launches are some of the key strategies being adopted by the leading microwave manufacturers.

Some of the key players in the global microwave market include Galanz Enterprise Group, Whirlpool Corporation, Hoover Limited, LG Electronics, AB Electrolux, Sharp Corporation, Illinois Tool works INC, Alto-Shaam INC, Panasonic Corporation, Haier group corporation, and Robert Bosch.

Request the Full Report Methodology Now!
https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/request-report-methodology/rep-gb-14933

Global Microwave Market by Category

By Product Type:

  • Convection
  • Grill
  • Solo

By Application:

  • Household
  • Commercial

By Structure:

  • Built-In
  • Countertop

By Sales Channel:

  • Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets
  • Wholesalers/Distributors
  • Specialty Stores
  • Multibrand Stores
  • Online Retailers
  • Other Sales Channel

By Region:

  • North America
  • Latin America
  • Europe
  • East Asia
  • South Asia
  • Oceani
  • MEA

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:      

Nandini Singh Sawlani 

Future Market Insights Inc.
Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,
Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA
T: +1-845-579-5705
For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com
Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com
LinkedInTwitterBlogs | YouTube

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2024 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution