2032 Vision: The Microwave Market’s Estimated Worth at US$ 11.84 Billion | FMI

In 2022, the global microwave market is projected to grow to a value of US$8 billion. Microwave sales are anticipated to rise at a consistent 4% CAGR, bringing the market size to US$ 11.84 billion by 2032.

The number of individuals living in cities has increased due to the rise in nuclear households. Along with rising sales of frozen meals, consumers’ busy schedules are predicted to fuel the demand for microwaves.

Furthermore, global expansion in the foodservice and hospitality industries will boost microwave sales. It is also predicted that a rise in catering contracts will increase demand for microwaves in the business sector.

Newmarket opportunities are likely to arise from the growing popularity of connected household appliances, such as the inverter-based microwave. The ongoing trend of smart household appliances will create opportunities for growth for microwave manufacturers over the forecast period.

Key Takeaways:

Based on structure, sales of countertop microwaves will increase at a 3.3% CAGR over the forecast period.

In terms of applications, demand for microwaves in the commercial sector will grow at a 4.1% CAGR through 2032.

By sales channel, the online segment will hold a dominant share in the market over the assessment period.

Sales of microwaves in the U.S. will rise at a 1.1% CAGR over the forecast period.

China will emerge as a lucrative pocket, with sales growing at a 10.2% CAGR through 2032.

Demand for microwaves in India will increase at a 8% CAGR over the forecast period.

Competition Landscape

Aggressive promotional techniques, marketing, and new product launches are some of the key strategies being adopted by the leading microwave manufacturers.

Some of the key players in the global microwave market include Galanz Enterprise Group, Whirlpool Corporation, Hoover Limited, LG Electronics, AB Electrolux, Sharp Corporation, Illinois Tool works INC, Alto-Shaam INC, Panasonic Corporation, Haier group corporation, and Robert Bosch.

Global Microwave Market by Category

By Product Type:

Convection

Grill

Solo

By Application:

Household

Commercial

By Structure:

Built-In

Countertop

By Sales Channel:

Hypermarkets/ Supermarkets

Wholesalers/Distributors

Specialty Stores

Multibrand Stores

Online Retailers

Other Sales Channel

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceani

MEA

