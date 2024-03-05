High Speed Steel (HSS) Market Anticipated 6% CAGR by 2033

The high-speed steel (HSS) tools market experienced substantial growth, reaching a valuation of US$ 5.6 billion in 2022. Future Market Insights predicts a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6% from 2023 to 2033, projecting the market to achieve a value of US$ 10.6 billion by the end of the assessment period.

This growth trajectory underscores the increasing demand for HSS tools across various industries, driven by their exceptional hardness, wear resistance, and versatility in machining operations. As manufacturing sectors continue to expand and modernize, the demand for high-performance cutting tools is expected to escalate, further fueling the growth of the HSS tools market in the coming years.

High-speed steel (HSS) is a type of tool steel renowned for its exceptional hardness, wear resistance, and ability to retain its cutting edge at elevated temperatures.

Regional Insights

North America, particularly the United States, is poised to maintain a dominant position throughout the forecast period, as per Future Market Insights. The United States is anticipated to command a significant share, accounting for approximately 87% of the North American market by 2033. The robust industrial sector in the United States serves as a key driver for market expansion. With manufacturing contributing substantially to the country’s GDP, standing at 10.8% according to estimates by CMS’ Office of the Actuary, the demand for industrial equipment remains strong. Moreover, the United States stands as a prime market for HSS tools manufacturers globally. Supported by thriving end-use sectors such as automotive, transportation, oil and gas, and construction, the United States is poised to witness sustained growth in demand for HSS tools throughout the forecast period.

Key Players

Sandvik AB

Mitsubishi Materials Corporation

OSG Corporation

Kennametal Inc.

YG-1 Co. Ltd.

TTI Group

Stanley Black & Decker Inc.

Tiangong International Co. Ltd.

Sumitomo Electric Hartmetall GmbH

TDC Cutting Tools Inc.

CERATIZIT S.A.

KYOCERA Corporation

Gühring KG

Walter AG

RUKO GmbH

Key Segments

By Tool Type:

Drill Taps Combo Taps Spiral Flute Taps Spiral Point Taps Taper Pipe Taps Fluteless Taps Machine Taps Hand Taps Round Dies

Drills Extra Length Drill Double Ended Body Drill Straight Flute Drill Spiral Drill Slow Helix Taper Pin Drills Straight Shank Drills Taper Shank Drills Parallel Shank Drills Aircraft Extension Drills

Mills End Mills Hollow Mills Threaded Mills

Countersinks Single Flute Based Three Flute Based Deburring Countersinks

Cutters Back Spot Face Cutters Slot Cutters Routing Cutters Corner Rounding Cutter Single Flute Deburring Cutter

Reamers Drill Reamers Socket Reamers Ball Pin Reamers Taper Shank Bridge Reamer Angle Reamer Drill Blanks and Sets Square Tool Bits Counterbores Round Bits Rotary Burrs Hole Saws



By Fabrication:

Coated

Non-Coated

By Configuration:

Hand Based

Machine Based

By End Use Industry:

Metal Fabrication

Automotive and Transportation Automotive Railways Aerospace Marine

Heavy Machinery

Construction

Furniture & Carpentry

Oil & Gas

DIY

Other Manufacturing

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

