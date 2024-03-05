Oral Contraceptive Pills Market Latest Trends with Future Insights by 2027

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ — Oral contraceptive pills are medications designed to prevent pregnancy by suppressing ovulation, thickening cervical mucus to inhibit sperm penetration, and thinning the uterine lining to prevent implantation of a fertilized egg. These pills contain synthetic versions of estrogen and/or progestin hormones, which regulate the menstrual cycle and prevent pregnancy when taken as directed. Oral contraceptives are available in various formulations, including combination pills containing both estrogen and progestin, progestin-only pills (mini-pills), and extended-cycle pills that reduce the frequency of menstrual periods. They are typically prescribed by healthcare providers and are one of the most widely used methods of contraception worldwide.

Oral Contraceptive Pills market is estimated to attain a valuation of US$ 1 Bn by the end of 2027, states a study by Transparency Market Research (TMR). Besides, the report notes that the market is prognosticated to expand at a CAGR of ~6% during the forecast period, 2019-2027

The significant players operating in the global Oral Contraceptive Pills market are

Allergan plc, Bayer AG, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Mankind Pharma Ltd.

Key Trends Driving the Oral Contraceptive Pills Market:

Increasing Awareness and Acceptance: The oral contraceptive pills market is benefiting from growing awareness of family planning, reproductive rights, and women’s health issues. Educational campaigns, public health initiatives, and advocacy efforts have contributed to greater acceptance and utilization of contraceptive methods, including oral contraceptives, among women of reproductive age. Increased access to comprehensive sexual and reproductive healthcare services, including contraceptive counseling and provision, has empowered women to make informed choices about their reproductive health and contraceptive options.

Expanding Access and Affordability: Efforts to improve access to oral contraceptive pills, particularly in low- and middle-income countries, have contributed to market growth and contraceptive uptake. Government-sponsored family planning programs, subsidized healthcare services, and partnerships with non-profit organizations and pharmaceutical companies have facilitated the distribution and affordability of oral contraceptives to underserved populations. Initiatives such as over-the-counter availability, telemedicine consultations, and pharmacy-based access programs have also increased convenience and accessibility of oral contraceptives, reducing barriers to contraceptive use.

Advancements in Formulations and Delivery Systems: The oral contraceptive pills market continues to evolve with advancements in formulation technology, dose optimization, and delivery systems. Pharmaceutical companies are investing in research and development to develop new formulations of oral contraceptives with improved efficacy, tolerability, and user convenience. Innovations such as extended-cycle pills, low-dose formulations, and novel delivery methods (e.g., transdermal patches, vaginal rings) offer women more options for contraception and menstrual management, catering to individual preferences and lifestyle needs.

Focus on Health and Wellness: There is a growing emphasis on the health and wellness aspects of oral contraceptive pills, beyond their contraceptive benefits. Hormonal contraceptives are increasingly prescribed for indications such as menstrual irregularities, dysmenorrhea (painful periods), acne, and polycystic syndrome (PCOS), highlighting their therapeutic potential beyond contraception. Healthcare providers are integrating discussions of menstrual health, reproductive planning, and contraceptive counseling into routine primary care visits, promoting a holistic approach to women’s health and well-being.

Recent Developments and Future Outlook:

Recent developments in the oral contraceptive pills market include the introduction of new formulations with novel progestin compounds, extended-cycle regimens, and non-oral delivery options to enhance user satisfaction and adherence. Pharmaceutical companies are also investing in research to develop non-hormonal contraceptive alternatives, such as male contraceptives and long-acting reversible contraceptives (LARCs), to expand contraceptive choices and address unmet needs in family planning.

Looking ahead, the future of the oral contraceptive pills market is characterized by opportunities for innovation, customization, and personalized contraception. Advances in pharmacogenomics, biomarker identification, and digital health technologies hold promise for tailoring contraceptive regimens to individual genetic profiles, hormone levels, and lifestyle factors, optimizing contraceptive efficacy and minimizing side effects. Additionally, efforts to address social determinants of health, promote reproductive justice, and expand access to comprehensive sexual and reproductive healthcare services will be critical in advancing women’s reproductive rights and health equity worldwide.

Market Segmentation –

Type Combination Monophasic

Triphasic

Others Progestin Only Others Category Generic Branded

This Report lets you identify the opportunities in Oral Contraceptive Pills Market by means of a region:

North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Turkey, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, and Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, and Vietnam))

South America (Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (North Africa and GCC Countries)

Key Features of the Oral Contraceptive Pills Market Report: –

➤ Analyze competitive developments such as expansions, deployments, new product launches, and market acquisitions.

➤ Examine the market opportunities for stakeholders by identifying higher growth sections.

➤ To study and analyze the global Oral Contraceptive Pills industry status and forecast including key regions.

➤ An in-depth analysis of key product segments and application spectrum, providing strategic recommendations to incumbents and new entrants to give them a competitive advantage over others.

➤ It provides a comprehensive analysis of key regions of the industry as well as a SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to provide a deeper understanding of the market.

➤ It helps you make strategic business decisions and investment plans.

