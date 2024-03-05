Digital Health Market to Expand at a CAGR of 13.1% during Forecast Period: as per TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

The global Digital Health industry reached US$ 382.5 Bn in 2022 and is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 13.1% from 2023 to 2031, reaching US$ 1.1 Trn by 2031.

Analysts foresee an uptick in the digital health market due to increased chronic diseases and smartphone/internet penetration. Healthcare IT advancements offer opportunities, while manufacturers are innovating platforms and expanding production for greater market share. Investors and manufacturers are focusing on wearable devices and telehealth services to meet rising demand.

Digital health involves the use of wearable technologies, telehealth and telemedicine, mobile health (mHealth), health Information Technology (IT), and personalized medicine. Digital care solutions rely on various computing platforms, networking software, and sensors to facilitate healthcare services. Digital health technologies are employed in a wide range of applications such as general wellness and medical equipment. They are also utilized in medical diagnosis and the development of drugs and medical devices.

Rise in Prevalence of Chronic Diseases Propelling Digital Health Market Development

The rise in chronic diseases globally, fueled by aging populations and unhealthy eating habits, is driving the expansion of the digital health market. Chronic diseases, including cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), are the leading causes of death and disability in many countries. In the U.S., 133 million people, or 45% of the population, have at least one chronic disease, with seven in 10 deaths attributed to these conditions. CVDs alone claim 17.9 million lives annually worldwide, with coronary heart disease being the most prevalent. Obesity rates are high, with over 30% of Americans reporting obesity in 2021. Additionally, the prevalence of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) has increased globally from 8.7% to 12.8% from 2011 to 2021.

Investment in healthcare IT infrastructure, including AI and the Internet of Medical Things (IoMT), is expected to drive growth in the digital health market. However, high installation costs and cybersecurity risks remain significant limitations.

Key Players:

Agfa-Gevaert N.V., Cerner Corporation, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., McKesson Corporation, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare, Siemens Healthineers, Epic Systems Corporation, Merative, Alphabet Inc., Qualcomm, Inc., UnitedHealth Group (Optum), and Cisco Systems, Inc.

Segmentation:

Product Healthcare Information Systems Clinical Solutions EHR/EMR Clinical Decision Support System (CDSS) Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) mHealth Connected Medical Devices mHealth Applications Fitness App Medical Reference Wellness Medical Condition Management Nutrition Remote Consultation Reminders and Alerts Diagnostics Others Telehealth Population Health Management Others Non-clinical Solutions



Wearable Devices Diagnostic and Monitoring Devices Digital Therapeutic Devices Pain Management Devices Rehabilitation Devices Respiratory Therapy Devices Insulin Pumps



Component Software Hardware Services



End-user B2C Patients Caregivers B2B Providers Payers Employers Pharmaceutical Companies Others



Key Developments:

In June 2023 , Medix Global launched Digital Health Innovation Challenge 2023 for start-ups and innovators creating cutting-edge digital health solutions. The challenge focuses on tech start-ups catering to healthcare issues linked to women’s health and mental health.

, Medix Global launched Digital Health Innovation Challenge 2023 for start-ups and innovators creating cutting-edge digital health solutions. The challenge focuses on tech start-ups catering to healthcare issues linked to women’s health and mental health. In July 2021, Cerner Corporation collaborated with Baystate Health to introduce a digital health platform in order to integrate care delivery and financing systems for a more consumer-focused approach to patient care.

Regions Covered:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers and Challenges:

Drivers: Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements, increasing demand for remote healthcare solutions, supportive government initiatives, growing adoption of wearable devices and mHealth apps.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements, increasing demand for remote healthcare solutions, supportive government initiatives, growing adoption of wearable devices and mHealth apps. Challenges: High installation costs, interoperability issues, cybersecurity risks, regulatory hurdles, privacy concerns.

Market Trends:

Adoption of AI and machine learning in healthcare.

Integration of IoT devices for remote patient monitoring.

Expansion of telemedicine services.

Emphasis on personalized medicine and precision healthcare.

Growth of digital therapeutics.

Key Market Study Points:

Market size and growth projections.

Market segmentation analysis.

Regional analysis.

Identification of market drivers and challenges.

Assessment of market trends.

Future outlook and growth prospects.

Competitive landscape analysis.

