Hypodermic Needles Market to Hit USD 4 Bn by 2031| Transparency Market Research

The global hypodermic needles market was worth US$ 2.1 Bn and is projected to reach a value of US$ 4 Bn by the end of 2031 with a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

A hypodermic needle, derived from the Greek words “hypo” meaning under and “dermic” referring to the skin, is a hollow needle typically utilized alongside a syringe to administer substances into the body or withdraw fluids from it. It is also employed for extracting liquid samples from the body, such as drawing blood from a vein during venipuncture procedures.

Characterized by its ability to swiftly deliver liquids, the hypodermic needle serves as a crucial tool when substances cannot be taken orally for absorption, as is the case with insulin, or when oral ingestion poses risks to the liver. The global hypodermic needles market is anticipated to witness growth driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing demand for vaccines.

Market Drivers:

The global hypodermic needles market is being propelled by a surge in chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiovascular disorders. This increase is attributed to sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy dietary habits, obesity, and high consumption of tobacco and alcohol. According to a 2019 study by the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease (CVD) remains the primary cause of death, with over 17.6 million fatalities recorded in 2016, projected to reach 23.6 million by 2030.

Furthermore, the rising demand for vaccines is expected to drive market growth in the coming years. Additionally, the escalation in cases of infectious diseases contributes significantly to the expansion of the global market. Initiatives like the Universal Immunization Program (UIP), aimed at enhancing immunization coverage against vaccine-preventable diseases, further bolster market growth.

Major Players:

Becton,Dickinson and Company,B. Braun Melsungen AG,Medtronic,Smiths Medical,Cardinal Health,Novo Nordisk,Medline Industries, Inc.,Terumo Medical Corporation,Cadence Science,Exelint International, Co.

Segmentation:

Type

Safety Needles

Non-safety Needles

Application

Drug Delivery Chemotherapy Spinal/Epidural Infusion Plastic Surgery Others

Others

End User

Hospitals

Cancer Treatment Centers

Dermatology Clinics

Others

Regional Overview:

In terms of region, the global hypodermic needles market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been divided into major countries and sub-regions.

North America accounted for the largest share of the global hypodermic needles market in 2020 , and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Growth of the hypodermic needles market in the region can be ascribed to the presence of major players, significant healthcare expenditure, early availability of new techniques, and increase in research activities across the country.

accounted for the largest share of the global hypodermic needles market in , and the trend is projected to continue during the forecast period. Growth of the hypodermic needles market in the region can be ascribed to the presence of major players, significant healthcare expenditure, early availability of new techniques, and increase in research activities across the country. Asia Pacific is anticipated to gain market share during the forecast period. Product launches, acquisitions, distribution agreements, alliances, and geographical expansion by local players, especially in China and India, are expected to propel the hypodermic needles market in the region.

is anticipated to gain market share during the forecast period. Product launches, acquisitions, distribution agreements, alliances, and geographical expansion by local players, especially in China and India, are expected to propel the hypodermic needles market in the region. Current and future market sizes in terms of value (US$ Mn) of these regional markets and major countries have been provided in the report for the period from 2017 to 2031, along with CAGRs for the period from 2021 to 2031.

Market Drivers and Challenges:

Key drivers propelling the growth of the hypodermic needles market include the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, technological advancements in needle design for improved safety and precision, and the expanding geriatric population. However, challenges such as stringent regulatory requirements, concerns regarding needle disposal and environmental sustainability, and the risk of needlestick injuries pose significant hurdles for market players.

Market Trends:

Shift towards safety needles and needleless injection systems to minimize needlestick injuries and enhance patient safety.

Increasing adoption of self-administration devices such as pen needles and insulin pumps for managing chronic conditions at home.

Growing emphasis on eco-friendly needle disposal solutions to address environmental concerns.

Future Outlook:

The hypodermic needles market is expected to witness continued growth in the coming years, driven by technological advancements, expanding healthcare access, and the rising demand for injectable therapies. Emerging markets offer lucrative opportunities for market players to capitalize on untapped potential and address unmet medical needs.

