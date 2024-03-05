Neurorehabilitation Devices Market to reach US$ 3.2 Billion, growing at a CAGR of 12.5% from 2019-2027: TMR Report

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

Transparency Market Research’s recent report on the neurorehabilitation devices market reveals that factors such as the increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, aging demographics, technological advancements, the entry of new market players, and improved access to healthcare services are expected to propel global market growth.

The report highlights that the global neurorehabilitation devices market, valued at US$ 1.12 billion in 2018, is forecasted to grow at a CAGR of 12.5% to attain US$ 3.2 Bn from 2019 to 2027.

Neurorehabilitation devices are technological tools designed to aid in the rehabilitation and recovery of individuals with neurological disorders or injuries. These devices utilize advanced technologies and techniques to stimulate and enhance neural functions, helping patients regain lost motor, sensory, or cognitive abilities.

Download Sample PDF: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=12791&utm_source=ExpressPress&utm_campaign=MansiR

Key Driver:

Rise in Prevalence of Neurological Disorders and Surge in Awareness about Usage and Benefits of Robotic Neurorehabilitation

The rise in neurological diseases globally has led to an increased demand for neurorehabilitation devices, driven by a growing patient pool undergoing interventional procedures and rehabilitation therapies. Stroke, a leading cause of long-term disability in the U.S., has spurred the need for rehabilitation robotics technologies, with approximately 795,000 Americans suffering from stroke each year according to the Internet Stroke Center. Furthermore, the prevalence of neuromotor disorders like cerebral palsy, brain injury, and spinal cord injury is fueling demand for neurorobotic technologies, contributing to the growth of the neurorehabilitation devices market.

Manufacturers are actively raising awareness among healthcare professionals and patients about the benefits and usage of neurorehabilitation robots. In developed countries like the U.S., neurorehabilitation robot manufacturers are conducting Continual Medical Education (CME) classes within local communities, enhancing physicians’ and surgeons’ awareness about the availability and application of these technologies. This concerted effort is driving the expansion of the neurorehabilitation devices market.

Competition Landscape:

Bionik Laboratories Corp.,Ekso Bionics,ReWalk Robotics,Tyromotion GmbH,Boston Scientific Corporation,Medtronic plc

Segmentation:

Product

Neurorobotic Systems

Wearable Devices

Brain-computer Interface

Brain Stimulators

Non-invasive Stimulators

Invasive Stimulators

Application

Stroke

Parkinson’s Disease

Multiple Sclerosis

Cerebral Palsy

Brain & Spinal Cord Injury

Others

Regions Covered:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Place an Order Copy of the Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=12791<ype=S&utm_source=ExpressPress&utm_campaign=MansiR

Key Developments:

In July 2019 , Ekso Bionics expanded its medical exoskeleton portfolio by including an upper extremity rehabilitation device called EksoUE. In January 2019 , Ekso Bionics entered into an agreement with Zhejiang Youchuang Venture Capital Investment Co., Ltd (ZYVC) to establish joint ventures for the development of a global exoskeleton manufacturing center and capture the potential exoskeleton market in China and other markets in Asia.

, Ekso Bionics expanded its medical exoskeleton portfolio by including an upper extremity rehabilitation device called EksoUE. In , Ekso Bionics entered into an agreement with Zhejiang Youchuang Venture Capital Investment Co., Ltd (ZYVC) to establish joint ventures for the development of a global exoskeleton manufacturing center and capture the potential exoskeleton market in China and other markets in Asia. In December 2018 , Bionik Laboratories Corp. entered into a multi-year agreement with Kindred Hospital Rehabilitation Services (‘Kindred’) for multiple units of the company’s InMotion Arm robotic system

, Bionik Laboratories Corp. entered into a multi-year agreement with Kindred Hospital Rehabilitation Services (‘Kindred’) for multiple units of the company’s InMotion Arm robotic system In June 2018, Bionik Laboratories Corp. entered into rental contract agreement with the Transitional Learning Center for InMotion Arm Robotic Systems. In May 2018, the company entered into rental agreement with Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare in Tallahassee, Florida, the U.S., for InMotion Arm robotic system.

Market Drivers and Challenges:

Drivers: Increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, technological advancements in neurorehabilitation devices, growing geriatric population, rising awareness about rehabilitation therapies.

Increasing prevalence of neurological disorders, technological advancements in neurorehabilitation devices, growing geriatric population, rising awareness about rehabilitation therapies. Challenges: High cost of neurorehabilitation devices, reimbursement issues, limited access to advanced healthcare facilities in developing regions.

Market Trends:

Adoption of robotic-assisted rehabilitation therapies

Integration of artificial intelligence and machine learning in neurorehabilitation devices

Growing focus on home-based rehabilitation solutions

Development of portable and wearable neurorehabilitation devices

Key Market Study Points:

Market size and forecast analysis

Competitive landscape analysis

Regional market trends and growth opportunities

Technological advancements and product innovations

Regulatory landscape and reimbursement scenario

Browse More Reports by TMR:

Dog Clothing & Accessories Market is Expected to Accumulate a Value of US$ 18.7 Billion by Registering a CAGR of 6.1% in the Forecast Period 2023 to 2031

Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy Devices Market to Reach USD 7.3 Bn by 2028

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn| Twitter| Blog | YouTube