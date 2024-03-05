Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market to Reach US$ 3.08 Billion by 2027: TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ — Transparency Market Research Inc. –

Positive airway pressure (PAP) is a treatment technique that utilizes gentle gaseous tension to keep the airways adequately open. PAP devices are explicitly used by patients who have breathing issues, for example, rest apnea. These devices are extensively sorted as nonstop positive airway pressure devices (CPAP), bi-level positive airway pressure (BiPAP), and programmed positive airway pressure devices (APAP). Positive airway pressure devices keep pressured air coursing through the airways of the throat and are a typical treatment for rest apnea. The patient wears a facial covering, which is appended to a cylinder, and a machine that blows compressed air through the veil into the airway to keep it open. The air behaves like an inflatable keeping the casual muscles of the throat open.

The global positive airway pressure (PAP) devices market is driven by high prevalence and rapid increase in incidence of sleep apnea across the globe. The global market was valued at US$ 1.56 Bn in 2018 and is projected to reach US$ 3.08 Bn by 2027, expanding at a CAGR of 7.8% from 2019 to 2027. Significant expansion of the market is attributed to increased prevalence of sleep apnea, worldwide, and technological advancements in positive airway pressure devices.

Prominent Players:

ResMed Inc, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Philips Healthcare (Philips Group), 3B Medical Inc., Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare LLC., and Lowenstein Medical (Lowenstein Group).

Market Segmentation:

Product

CPAP

BiPAP

APAP

Application

Sleep Apnea

COPD

Others

End-user

Hospitals & Sleep Labs

Home Care Settings

Others

Regions Covered:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Market Drivers and Challenges:

Drivers: Increasing prevalence of sleep disorders, rising geriatric population, technological advancements in PAP devices, growing awareness about sleep apnea diagnosis and treatment.

Increasing prevalence of sleep disorders, rising geriatric population, technological advancements in PAP devices, growing awareness about sleep apnea diagnosis and treatment. Challenges: High cost associated with PAP devices, reimbursement issues, patient non-compliance with therapy, and limited accessibility to healthcare services in some regions.

Market Trends:

Shift towards portable and user-friendly PAP devices.

Integration of smart technology and connectivity features.

Focus on personalized treatment approaches.

Increasing adoption of home sleep apnea testing devices.

Future Outlook:

The Positive Airway Pressure Devices Market is poised for substantial growth in the coming years, driven by ongoing technological advancements, expanding patient population, and increasing adoption of home-based sleep apnea management solutions.

