Dental Membrane and Bone Graft Substitutes Market to Reach US$ 1.3 Million by 2031, Growing at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2023-2031: TMR Report

The global dental membrane & bone graft substitutes market was valued at US$ 650.8 million in 2022. It is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2023 to 2031, reaching over US$ 1.3 billion by the end of 2031.

Analysts attribute this growth to technological advancements in graft materials, which have transformed the field of regenerative dentistry. These advancements offer enhanced biocompatibility, innovative tissue engineering approaches, and synthetic graft materials closely resembling natural bone. The emergence of 3D printing technology enables precise fabrication of graft materials with customized shapes and interconnected porosity, driving market expansion further. Additionally, the development of combination products integrating dental membranes and bone graft substitutes simplifies surgical procedures and improves treatment outcomes.

With increasing awareness about dental health and a growing demand for dental implant procedures, there are lucrative opportunities for market players. Manufacturers are concentrating on developing improved materials and techniques to bolster their market share.

Dental membrane & bone graft substitutes are two important materials used in dental and oral surgery procedures to promote bone regeneration and enhance the success of dental implant placement.

Dental membranes are thin barriers or sheets that are used to guide and protect the growth of new bone and soft tissue during the healing process. These are typically made of biocompatible materials, such as expanded polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE) or collagen.

Key Players:

ACE Surgical Supply Co., Inc., Botiss Biomaterials GmbH, Collagen Matrix, Inc., CURASAN AG, Dentsply Sirona, Geistlich Pharma, KLS Martin Group, LifeNet Health, Medtronic plc, NovaBone Products LLC, Osteogenics Biomedical, RTI Surgical Holdings, Inc., Salvin Dental Specialties, Inc., and Straumann Group

Market Segmentation:

Product Dental Membrane Resorbable Non-resorbable Dental Bone Graft Autograft Allograft Demineralized Bone Matrix Xenograft Synthetic Bone Graft Substitute



Material Hydrogel Collagen Polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE) Human Cells Sources Hydroxyapatite (HA) Tricalcium Phosphate (TCP) Other Species



End-user Hospitals Dental Clinics Individual Practice Group Practice Ambulatory Surgical Centers



Key Developments:

In February 2022, TheraVet, a leading company specializing in the treatment of osteoarticular diseases in pets, entered into an exclusive partnership to expand its bone substitute’s portfolio. Through this partnership, TheraVet introduced a new and complementary line of biological bone graft products called “BIOCERA-VET SmartGraft.” Originally developed for orthopedic and dental applications in humans, this technology has been adapted and transposed to the field of veterinary medicine by TheraVet.

In February 2022, Orthofix entered into a strategic partnership with CGBio, a company specializing in the development of synthetic bone grafts widely utilized in Asia for various applications including spine, orthopedic, and dental procedures

Orthofix entered into a strategic partnership with CGBio, a company specializing in the development of synthetic bone grafts widely utilized in Asia for various applications including spine, orthopedic, and dental procedures In December 2020, Collagen Matrix, Inc., a renowned global company specializing in regenerative medical devices derived from xenograft-based collagen, and a portfolio company of Linden Capital Partners (“Linden”), completed the acquisition of Sunstar’s Degradable Solutions division. This acquisition includes the esteemed GUIDOR branded line of medical implants that are synthetically designed to be resorbable.

Regional Outlook:

North America(USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe(UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific(China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America(Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa(GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Market Trends:

Increasing adoption of 3D printing technology in dental implants and grafting procedures.

Growing focus on regenerative dentistry and tissue engineering approaches.

Rising demand for minimally invasive dental procedures.

Future Outlook:

The dental membrane and bone graft substitutes market is expected to witness robust growth in the coming years, driven by ongoing research and development activities, technological innovations, and the rising demand for dental aesthetics and function restoration.

Key Market Study Points:

Analysis of market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, and trends.

Assessment of market segmentation based on service type, sourcing type, application, industry vertical, and region.

Evaluation of regional market trends and growth opportunities.

Identification of key market players, their strategies, and recent developments.