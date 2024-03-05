Industrial PC Market Set to Surpass US$ 9.4 Billion by 2032, Fueled by Strong 6% CAGR Growth, Reveals Future Market Insights, Inc.

The global industrial PC market has exhibited remarkable growth, achieving a commendable valuation of US$ 5 billion in 2021. Projections for the period spanning from 2022 to 2032 forecast a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6%, culminating in an anticipated valuation exceeding US$ 9.4 billion. This upward trajectory is primarily driven by escalating demand across diverse sectors such as automotive, oil & gas, electronics, and pharmaceuticals.

Industrial PCs have evolved into indispensable tools within the industrial landscape, playing a pivotal role in critical functions. Serving as the backbone of automation, these versatile machines empower the control of entire systems, monitor vital parameters such as pressure and temperature, oversee machinery, and provide real-time information crucial to the production of manufactured goods. Their adaptability and rugged design position them as cornerstones in optimizing and advancing industrial operations. The impressive growth of the industrial PC market underscores the significant potential embedded in this dynamic industry.

Industrial PCs have gained widespread acclaim and utilization over the years due to their ability to meet the exacting demands of industrial settings. They are renowned for their high-performance capabilities, long lifespan, and unwavering reliability. Furthermore, these PCs are engineered to thrive in the harshest industrial environments, demonstrating exceptional durability and resilience.

The global industrial PC market’s ascent reflects the ever-expanding scope of industrial automation and the relentless pursuit of efficiency, precision, and data-driven decision-making across industries. These industrial PCs are not just computing devices; they are integral components in the modernization and optimization of industrial processes, driving productivity and innovation in the global industrial landscape.

Industrial PCs’ operational efficiency is both an advantage and a hazard at the same time. It may offer security problems, but it makes it easier to scale up duties and integrate new features in one box, such as energy management, access control, condition monitoring, FSM, data transfer, and so on.

As a result, OEMs and end-users may be dubious about the overall capabilities, not just IPC models, which could impede the sales of industrial PCs. An industrial PC is a computing platform that is built to withstand harsh conditions such as temperature fluctuations, humidity, moisture, and aggressive dust.

Competitive Landscape:

For start-up enterprises, the industrial PC market offers reasonable prospects. These businesses can supply industrial PCs to the fast-growing energy, automotive, and oil and gas industries. The global study on the Industrial PC market states that the presence of established businesses with diverse product portfolios catering to many industries, on the other hand, enhances market competition.

For example, in September 2021, Rockwell Automation announced cooperation with Ansys, a Canonsburg and Pennsylvania-based American corporation. The company hoped to expand digital twin connectivity into industrial control systems with this relationship, allowing users to take advantage of industrial operations’ implementation, design, and performance.

Leading Companies Profiled in Industrial PC Market:

Beckhoff Automation,

IEI Integration Corporation,

Siemens,

B&R Automation,

Kontron S&T,

Avalue Technology,

DFI,

Nexcom International,

American Port well Technology, and others.

Key Segments Covered:

By Type:

Panel IPC

Rack Mount IPC

Box IPC

Embedded IPC

DIN Rail IPC

By Sales Channel:

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

By End-use Industry:

Process Industries

Discrete Industries

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

The Asia Pacific

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

