The GaN Revolution: Powering Ahead with a Projected 23.1% CAGR (2017-2027)

The Japan GaN Power Devices Market has exhibited remarkable growth, boasting a CAGR of 17.8% from 2012 to 2016. This trend is set to continue, with expectations of a soaring CAGR of 23.1% from 2017 to 2027. In 2017, the market value surpassed US$100 million, and projections indicate it will surge to over US$800 million by the end of 2027. Notably, this market is poised to generate an incremental opportunity exceeding US$700 million between 2017 and 2027.

Gallium Nitride (GaN) is the material, which is used for the manufacturing of semiconductor power devices as well as light emitting diodes and RF components. GaN has demonstrated the capability to be the displacement technology for silicon semiconductors in power conversion, analog applications and RF.

Japan to Remain Dominant in Global GaN Power Devices Market

The hardware industry in Japan is the prominent purchaser of the gadgets ventures across the globe. With a huge income share, demand for semiconductors is high and GaN power devices are being decreased, effective and with low capacitance, overtake nearly limiting vitality misfortunes amid charging and releasing. This factor is likely to increase demand for GaN products and in this manner market will gain momentum.

Request a Sample of this Report:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2950

GaN has wide application as a part in transistors and due to its enhanced properties, for instance, high warm conductivity, high voltage potential, substantial basic fields, these gadgets deliver high exchanging frequencies and better power thickness empowering transistors tofre work at high voltage levels. Such type of transistors have many uses in various in different fields and provide better outcomes, this is another driving factor influencing growth of the market.

A best example for it is- a IT gear producing organization situated in Japan, Fujitsu Limited, in Jan 2016, built up a GaN high-portability transistor power developer with significant yield execution of the world for wideband remote broadcasts, that was 1.8X more noteworthy than some time recently, permitting over 30% more prominent range foe a fast remote system.

Increasing developing work activities in GaN substrate in charge of the development of the Japan GaN power devices market. Owing to GaN innovation highlights, for example, scaling down, high breakdown voltage, high exchanging recurrence, demand for GaN power devices has been propelling and continuous research has been finished by inquiries of focuses in Japan and incremental competences of GaN.

Moreover, couple of years ago, a team of specialist from the institute of Industrial science at the Tokyo University discovered other innovation for manufacturing GaN LEDs on the crystal substrate. Costs for fabrication can be cut down along with actuating OLED light boards, with implementation of this improvement.

Restraints

However, shrinking path of the semiconductor is the key factor that is limiting the growth of the GaN power devices market. Problems associated with present assembly and interconnect technologies are growing with expanding high current density in GaN devices. The major problem consist of low impedance interconnects, higher thermal resistance and lower thermal capacitance per chip requiring more chip temperature and better thermal interconnects.

The requirement for handling present densities per package and the similar heat flow generating by smaller footprints to be removed from the ambient atmosphere is also increasing. Such factors are anticipated to remain key challenge for growth of GaN market in Japan region.

Competitive Landscape

Several leading players operating in the market that are profiled in the report include Texas Instruments Incorporated, Qorvo, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, Toshiba Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, and NXP Semiconductors N.V. The market is anticipated to witness section of acute number of GaN power gadget sellers in foreseeable period, increasing the opposition.

Some other prominent players in the market, that have huge contribution in the growth of the market are POWDEC, GaN Systems Inc., Wolfspeed, Inc., EXAGAN,Transphorm Inc., AIXTRON SE, STMicroelectronics, IQE PLC, and Efficient Power Conversion Corporation.

Request for Customization:

https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/customization-available/rep-gb-2950

Market segmentation

By Technology

4H-SiC MOSFET

HEMT

Others

By Wafer Material

GaN SiC

GaN Si

By Wafer Size

Less than 150mm

150mm-500mm

More than 500 mm

By Industry

Consumer Electronics

Energy & Utilities

Automotive

IT & Telecom

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Author:

Sudip Saha is the managing director and co-founder at Future Market Insights, an award-winning market research and consulting firm. Sudip is committed to shaping the market research industry with credible solutions and constantly makes a buzz in the media with his thought leadership. His vast experience in market research and project management a consumer electronics will likely remain the leading end-use sector cross verticals in APAC, EMEA, and the Americas reflects his growth-oriented approach to clients.

He is a strong believer and proponent of innovation-based solutions, emphasizing customized solutions to meet one client’s requirements at a time. His foresightedness and visionary approach recently got him recognized as the ‘Global Icon in Business Consulting’ at the ET Inspiring Leaders Awards 2022.

About Future Market Insights (FMI)

Future Market Insights, Inc. (ESOMAR certified, recipient of the Stevie Award, and a member of the Greater New York Chamber of Commerce) offers profound insights into the driving factors that are boosting demand in the market. FMI stands as the leading global provider of market intelligence, advisory services, consulting, and events for the Packaging, Food and Beverage, Consumer Technology, Healthcare, Industrial, and Chemicals markets. With a vast team of over 400 analysts worldwide, FMI provides global, regional, and local expertise on diverse domains and industry trends across more than 110 countries.

Contact Us:

Nandini Singh Sawlani

Future Market Insights Inc.

Christiana Corporate, 200 Continental Drive,

Suite 401, Newark, Delaware – 19713, USA

T: +1-845-579-5705

For Sales Enquiries: sales@futuremarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com

LinkedIn| Twitter| Blogs | YouTube