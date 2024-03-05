Global Back Therapy Kits Industry Projected to Hit US$ 5.8 Billion by 2032 with Impressive 4.6% CAGR | Forecasts FMI

In the dynamic landscape of healthcare, the Global Back Therapy Kits Industry is gearing up for substantial growth, with projections indicating a valuation of US$ 5.8 Billion by the year 2032. This surge marks a significant advancement from the US$ 3.7 Billion valuation recorded in 2022, reflecting a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.6% expected between 2022 and 2032.

Back Therapy Kits have emerged as indispensable at-home medical devices designed to manage pain, particularly in the lower back region. Utilizing cutting-edge TENS (Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation) technology, these kits deliver targeted vibrations to alleviate pain and discomfort.

Individuals suffering from back pain are increasingly turning to Back Therapy Kits, with recommendations suggesting 15 to 20 sessions daily for optimal relief. Moreover, athletes and sports enthusiasts have embraced these kits as essential tools for relaxing their lower back muscles post-exercise.

A notable trend in the industry is the growing popularity of strapless Back Therapy Kits, which have become a focal point in both homecare settings and rehabilitation centers. This innovative design not only enhances user comfort but also expands the accessibility and versatility of back pain management solutions.

At the same time, higher costs involved to Back Therapy Kits are expected to restrain the Global Back Therapy Kits Industry going forward.

Future Market Insights has entailed these facts with future prospects in its latest market study entitled ‘Global Back Therapy Kits Industry’. It has its line of expertise in the form of analysts and consultants to deploy an eagle’s eye view in its primary, secondary, and tertiary modes of research.

“With realization of the fact that vibration provided by Back Therapy Kits provides relief from muscle strain, the Global Back Therapy Kits Industry is expected to go good in the forecast period”, says an analyst from Future Market Insights.

Key Takeaways from Global Back Therapy Kits Industry

North America holds the largest market share with the US witnessing continuous development of therapies.

Europe is expected to stand second with the UK and Germany showing the same prospects as the US.

The Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the quickest rate in Back Therapy Kits market in the forecast period with increasing incidences of lower back pain all across Japan, China, and India. Also, the WHO has confirmed that every sixth person in India suffers from arthritis at certain point in their lives. The rising geriatric population is another point to look into. This is evident from the fact that as per the UN’s ESCAP (Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific), nearly 1.3 Billion people would be aged 60 and above by the year 2050.

Global Back Therapy Kits Industry Competitive Landscape:

The key players in Back Therapy Kits market include Sanofi S.A., Polar Products Inc., Hocomo, Bayer AG, Brooks Life Sciences, Tynor, Amedica, Alliance Spine, Globus Medical, Captiva Spine, and likewise.

The players mentioned above are engaging in various modes of expansion like new product launch, mergers, acquisitions, partnerships, joint ventures, and likewise to make a mark for themselves amidst call for innovations.

Pfizer, Inc. is known for its drug called ‘tanezumab’ since the year 2017. It was when it has received approval from the US FDA with regards to treating chronic low back pain. It’s interesting to learn that tanezumab is one of the humanized monoclonal immunoglobulin G2 (IgG2) to be used as a substitute to opioids.

What does the Report say?

The research study is based on product type (strapped Back Therapy Kits and strapless Back Therapy Kits), connectivity (wired Back Therapy Kits and battery operated Back Therapy Kits), and end-user (hospitals, orthopedic clinics, rehabilitation centers, long term care centers, and homecare settings).

With rising demand for at-home care settings, the Global Back Therapy Kits Industry is expected to grow inadvertently in the forecast period.

Key Segments Covered in the Global Back Therapy Kits Industry Study

Global Back Therapy Kits Industry by Product Type:

Strapped Back Therapy Kits

Strapless Back Therapy Kits

Global Back Therapy Kits Industry by Connectivity:

Wired Back Therapy Kits

Battery Operated Back Therapy Kits

Global Back Therapy Kits Industry by End User:

Back Therapy Kits for Hospitals

Back Therapy Kits for Orthopedic Clinics

Back Therapy Kits for Rehabilitation Centers

Back Therapy Kits for Long Term Care Centers

Back Therapy Kits for Homecare Settings

