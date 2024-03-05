US Hitter-Based Hand Tools Market: Estimated Worth of US$ 687.1 Million by 2028, Growing at a 3.4% CAGR

The US Hitter-Based Hand Tools Market report, unveiled by Future Market Insights—an ESOMAR Certified Market Research and Consulting Firm—presents invaluable insights and meticulous analysis of the US Hitter-Based Hand Tools market. Encompassing the research’s scope and essence, this report scrupulously examines the driving factors, market size, and predictive data for US Hitter-Based Hand Tools. It furnishes intricate revenue and shipment segmentations, accompanied by a decade-long projection up to 2028. Additionally, the document evaluates key industry players, their market distribution, the competitive scenario, and regional perspectives.

In response to the highly competitive landscape within the United States Hitter-Based Hand Tools Market, leading companies have strategically prioritized acquisitions and expansions as pivotal catalysts for augmenting their market presence and shares. These concerted efforts are anticipated to furnish them with a distinct competitive advantage. Nevertheless, it is imperative to acknowledge that significant challenges loom on the horizon, as the market grapples with potential limitations stemming from the intensity of competition.

Forecasted for the period spanning 2022 to 2028, the US Hitter-Based Hand Tools Market is poised for steady growth, boasting a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.3%. This trajectory is expected to culminate in a market valuation of US$ 687.1 million. The rationale behind our dedicated focus on the US market for hitter-based hand tools is underpinned by the burgeoning building and Do-It-Yourself (DIY) sectors within the country.

Our diligent analysis extends beyond the national context, encompassing a comprehensive evaluation of the influence exerted by various drivers, prevailing trends, emerging opportunities, and incumbent constraints upon the global landscape of hitter-based hand tools over the course of the ensuing decade.

A highly Consolidated U.S Hitter-Based Hand Tools Market to Gain from Product Innovation

Prominent firms within the industry are strategically focusing on acquisitions and expansion initiatives to bolster their market presence, driven by the intense competition characterizing the market for striking-based hand tools. Furthermore, the persistently high levels of competition among manufacturers of these tools are anticipated to somewhat curtail the growth potential of the hand tool market. Research suggests that the market for striking-based tools may face potential obsolescence as a consequence of the increasing adoption of automated production processes.

In accordance with findings from Future Market Insights, it is projected that in the forthcoming years, the revenue growth of the striking-based hand tool market in the United States may encounter constraints stemming from the aforementioned challenges.

Key players in the U.S hitter-based hand tools market have been channelizing efforts towards strengthening their distribution channels while also focusing on online sales of hand tools by signing agreements with different online portals, as consumers are more likely to buy hitter-based hand tools through online channels, owing to the growing consumer preference towards eCommerce. Manufacturers are also focusing on new product innovation with greater efficiency and easy maintenance qualities. Top manufacturers of hitter-based hand tools in the U.S market are Stanley Black & Decker Inc, Apex Tool Group LLC, Snap-on Incorporated, Vaughan & Bushnell Manufacturing, and Estwing Manufacturing Company, Inc.

DIY and Landscaping Activities to Boost Hitter-Based Hand Tools Adoption in the U.S

The U.S market has witnessed increased investment in the housing sector that, in turn, led to the development of related sectors including infrastructure, transportation, energy, and related maintenance services—all requiring hand tools. Moreover, the demand for landscaping in residential and commercial areas, to provide an aesthetic appeal, has also contributed to the sales of hitter-based hand tools. Overall home improvement and maintenance and gardening activities by people in the U.S have augmented the adoption of hitter-based hand tools. Leveraging the changing consumer preferences, manufacturers are focusing on providing compact, portable, and cost-efficient tool solutions to household users.

Across the U.S, Shovels are the Most Preferred Hitter-Based Hand Tool

Shovels are anticipated to register robust growth during the second half of the forecast period owing to the growing demand for gardening and DIY applications, occupying close to 40% market share. Likewise, higher sales of hammers in the U.S can be attributed to the growing demand for hitter-based hand tools from end-use sectors such as construction, woodworking & framing, manufacturing & fitting, and household & DIY and rescue management.

Hitter-Based Hand Tools Market Competitive Landscape

Over the past few years, an increment in the number of acquisitions and expansion activities has been witnessed to improve the supply of hitter-based hand tools. Several key players are focusing on improving the efficiency of touch hand tools for various applications. The emergence of various manufacturers had also been witnessed in U.S. businesses.

For Instance,

In 2017, Snap-on Incorporated acquired Norbar Torque Tools Holdings Limited, based in Banbury, U.K., which has a full range of torque products in its portfolio

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. acquired the tool business of Newell Tools which includes Irwin and Lenox brands for US$1.84 Bn.

U.S. Hitter-Based Hand Tools Market By Category

By Product Type:

Hammers

Mallets

Axes

Shovels

Crowbars

By Sales Channel:

Bulk Distributor Sales

Retail Sales

Online Sales

By End-Use Sector:

Household & DIY

Construction

Woodworking & Framing

Manufacturing & Fitting

Mining

Forestry & Agriculture

Rescue Management

