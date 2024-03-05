Automatic Swimming Pool Monitoring System Market, Forecasted to Sustain its Momentum from a Valuation of US$ 4.7 Billion in 2022, with Projections Leading into 2031

Wilmington, USA,2024-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ — As the demand for swimming pools continues to rise worldwide, the need for efficient monitoring and maintenance systems becomes increasingly important. The global market for automatic swimming pool monitoring systems is experiencing steady growth and is projected to expand further from 2023 to 2031. This growth is driven by factors such as technological advancements, increasing awareness of water quality, and the rising number of commercial and residential pools.

Market Overview:

The global automatic swimming pool monitoring system market was valued at US$ 4.7 billion in 2022. With an estimated Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 4.9%, it is anticipated to reach US$ 7.5 billion by the end of 2031. This growth reflects the growing emphasis on pool safety, water quality management, and operational efficiency in the swimming pool industry.

Key Developments:

Recent key developments in the market include:

In March 2023, Pentair, a leading pool equipment manufacturer, was awarded the 2023 ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Department of Energy. This recognition underscores Pentair’s commitment to energy efficiency and sustainability in pool management.

In June 2021, Poolsure expanded its services in Arizona, U.S., aiming to cater to the increasing demand for pool monitoring and maintenance solutions. This expansion strategy reflects the growing market opportunities and the company’s efforts to extend its reach to new customers.

Market Segmentation:

The market is segmented based on type, end-user, and distribution channel. Types of monitoring systems include level monitoring, pH sensors, ORP (Oxidation-Reduction Potential) sensors, temperature monitoring, and quality monitoring. End-users encompass both residential and commercial sectors, while distribution channels include direct sales and indirect sales channels.

Regional Analysis:

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. Key countries covered include the U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., China, India, Brazil, and others. Regional dynamics are influenced by factors such as climate conditions, regulatory frameworks, and the level of pool infrastructure development.

Market Drivers and Challenges:

Drivers stimulating market growth include increasing concerns regarding water quality and safety, advancements in sensor technology, and the growing popularity of smart home solutions. Challenges such as high initial investment costs and the need for skilled personnel for installation and maintenance may hinder market expansion to some extent.

Market Trends:

Emerging trends in the automatic swimming pool monitoring system market include the integration of IoT (Internet of Things) and AI (Artificial Intelligence) technologies for real-time monitoring and predictive maintenance, the development of mobile applications for remote pool management, and the adoption of wireless connectivity for seamless data transmission.

Future Outlook:

The future of the automatic swimming pool monitoring system market looks promising, driven by the increasing demand for efficient pool management solutions and the emphasis on water conservation and sustainability. Continued innovation and partnerships between technology providers and pool operators will be key in driving market growth and addressing evolving customer needs.

Key Market Study Points:

Comprehensive analysis of market dynamics, including drivers, challenges, and trends

Detailed segmentation based on type, end-user, and distribution channel

Regional analysis highlighting key markets and growth opportunities

Competitive Landscape:

Key players in the market include Pentair, Hayward Industries, Inc., B&R Pools and Swim Shop, Jenco, Culligan Italiana S.p.A., Sutro, Inc., Fluidra, Poolsure (Aquasol Controllers, Inc.), IPS Controllers, ProMinent, and other key players. These companies are actively engaged in product innovation, strategic partnerships, and market expansion initiatives to gain a competitive edge in the evolving market.

