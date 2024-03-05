Global Pediatric Health Care Products and Services Market: Insights and Analysis

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, 2024-Mar-05 — /Transparency Market Research Inc./ — The global pediatric health care products and services market is witnessing significant growth, with a projected increase at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 to 2031, reaching a value of US$ 173.5 billion by the end of 2031. This growth is attributed to various factors such as the rise in the number of children with disorders and diseases, increased awareness about pediatric health, and government initiatives aimed at improving children’s well-being.

Get Sample of the Research Report:https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=12236

The market is being driven by the escalating burden of diseases among children, including allergies, asthma, high blood pressure, obesity, mental disorders, and infectious diseases. Additionally, there is a growing emphasis on newborn screening programs to detect various health conditions in infants, which is further propelling market growth.

One of the key trends in the pediatric health care products and services market is the increasing focus on funding, drug and device development, physician-scientist training, and diversity. Addressing early-life diseases and adverse childhood experiences has lifelong benefits, preventing chronic adult-onset diseases originating in early life.

Technological advancements and a growing focus on preventive care are also contributing to market revenue. Moreover, the surge in unhealthy lifestyle habits among children and the rise in the obese pediatric population are prompting leading drug manufacturers to expand their pediatric wellness offerings.

North America currently holds a notable share in the pediatric health care products and services market, driven by increased government funding and demand for pediatric healthcare services. However, Asia Pacific is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period, primarily due to awareness campaigns and increased spending on pediatric and public healthcare in countries like India, China, and the Philippines.

Prominent companies operating in the global pediatric health care products and services market include AstraZeneca Plc, Boehringer Ingelheim Plc, Eisai Co., Ltd., Gilead Sciences, Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Inc., Mylan N.V., Novartis AG, Pediapharm, Inc., Pfizer, Inc., and Sanofi S.A. These companies are focusing on new product launches and expanding indications of existing drugs to address the large unmet needs in pediatric healthcare.

Key recent developments in the market include acquisitions, expansions, and initiatives aimed at developing pediatric drugs and therapies. For instance, Pediatric Home Healthcare, LLC acquired Vila Children Therapy to expand its reach, while Gilead unveiled a pediatric drug development center in Ireland. Additionally, BioNTech and Pfizer initiated a submission for the amendment of the Emergency Use Authorization of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 Vaccine to include children aged between 6 months and 4 years.

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=12236<ype=S

More Trending Reports by Transparency Market Research –

Lyophilized Injectable Market

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness rapid growth in the near future, driven by rise in manufacturing of parenteral pharmaceutical products by contract research organizations

Blood Thawing System Market

Role of clinicians and companies to monitor demand and supply trends to support critical needs of high risk patients is boosting market development. Toxicity of dimethyl sulfoxide (DMSO) is resulting in serum-free and chemically defined formulations to replace the former in cryopreservation processes.

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453