Lab on Chips Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Strategies, Opportunities and Forecast to 2031

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ — The Lab on Chips market has witnessed significant growth in recent years, driven by factors such as the rise in chronic diseases, the popularity of personalized medicine, and advancements in microfluidic systems. As of 2022, the global market was valued at US$ 8.0 billion, and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.2%, reaching US$ 20.7 billion by the end of 2031. This article provides a comprehensive analysis of the Lab on Chips market, covering market drivers, trends, key players, challenges, and future outlook.

Request Your Sample Copy: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=20261&utm_source=Express&utm_campaign=Amit

Market Drivers

Rise in Chronic Diseases:

The prevalence of chronic diseases worldwide has been a key driver for the Lab on Chips market. These miniaturized devices offer accurate and rapid results in diagnosing infections and chronic disorders.

The global increase in the geriatric population and unhealthy lifestyle habits contribute to a surge in long-term illnesses, fueling the demand for cost-effective and accurate diagnostic services.

Popularity of Personalized Medicine:

Lab on Chips play a crucial role in the field of personalized medicine, offering efficient and cost-effective solutions. The demand for rapid and portable diagnostic devices is increasing, especially in urban settings.

The miniaturization of technology in Lab on Chips enhances efficiency, reduces delivery time, and lowers costs, making personalized medicine more accessible worldwide.

Market Segmentation

The Lab on Chips market is segmented based on product, application, end-use industry, and region:

Product:

Instruments

Reagents & Consumables

Software & Services

Application:

Genomics & Proteomics

Diagnostics

Drug Discovery

Others

End-use Industry:

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals

Diagnostics Centers

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

Key Regional Insights

North America:

Dominated the Lab on Chips market in 2022, driven by the adoption of microfluidic systems in the U.S. in pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and clinical sectors.

Asia Pacific:

Projected to grow steadily from 2023 to 2031, with the popularity of conventional diagnostic laboratories and the expansion of healthcare infrastructure.

Europe:

Considerable market growth expected, especially in the U.K., due to increased awareness of innovative products in the healthcare field.

Key Players

Prominent players in the Lab on Chips market include:

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Abbott Laboratories

IDEX Corporation

RainDance Technologies, Inc.

Standard BioTools Inc.

Key Developments

December 2023:

Applied Materials, Inc. and CEA-Leti announced an expansion of their collaboration, focusing on engineering solutions for the advanced specialty chip market.

March 2022:

Miroculus launched Miro Canvas, a digital microfluidics platform, automating complex Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) sample preparation protocols.

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=20261<ype=S&utm_source=Express&utm_campaign=Amit

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453