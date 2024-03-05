Digital Substations Market Report: Top Manufacturers, Industry Challenges, Business Strategies and Forecast to 2031

Wilmington, United States, 2024-Mar-05 — /EPR Network/ — The Global Digital Substations Market has witnessed significant growth, reaching a valuation of US$ 9.2 billion in 2022. A recent market analysis projects a robust Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2023 to 2031, with an estimated market size of US$ 16.6 billion by the end of 2031. This growth is attributed to various factors, including the adoption of process bus technology, the industry-wide focus on carbon neutrality, and the increasing demand for renewable energy sources.

Request Your Sample Copy: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=19913&utm_source=Express&utm_campaign=Amit

Key Market Drivers:

Process Bus Technology Revolution:

Adoption of process bus solutions in substations is a major driver, contributing to increased asset adaptability and system reliability.

Process bus technology, aligned with the IEC 61850-9-2 standard, eliminates the need for extra hardware, making maintenance simpler and more reliable.

Carbon Neutrality Initiatives:

Governments worldwide are emphasizing carbon neutrality, driving the demand for renewable energy.

Digital substations facilitate the integration of intermittent renewable sources, playing a pivotal role in achieving ‘net zero’ power generation.

Market Growth in Asia Pacific and North America:

Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2022, attributed to the presence of established market players and increased energy demand in the region.

North America is expected to be a key contributor, with modernized grid infrastructure and government investments in the power sector.

Market Segmentation:

The digital substations market is segmented based on modules, types, voltage levels, end-use industries, and regions. Key segments include:

Modules: Hardware, Fiber Optic Communication Network, SCADA.

Types: Transmission Substations, Distribution Substations.

Voltage: Up to 220 kV, 220-550 kV, Above 500 kV.

End-use Industries: Utility, Metal, Mining, Oil & Gas, Transportation.

Key Players:

ABB Ltd

Siemens AG

Schneider Electric SE

Eaton Corporation Plc

Emerson Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

NR Electric Co., Ltd.

EFACEC

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories, Inc.

Recent Developments:

Schneider Electric’s call for prioritizing digital upgrades to create resilient, efficient, and sustainable grids.

Eaton’s expansion of its Texas manufacturing plant to meet the rising demand for solutions enhancing grid modernization.

Future Outlook and Recommendations:

The global shift towards a decarbonized economy and the adoption of digital technologies are expected to fuel market expansion. To thrive in this dynamic market, stakeholders are recommended to focus on innovation, sustainable practices, and collaboration with key players.

Buy this Premium Research Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=19913<ype=S&utm_source=Express&utm_campaign=Amit

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453